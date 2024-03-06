NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6: The Habitats Trust today kick-started its global 'Habitats Summit', focused on collaborative on-ground action for global conservation. Hosted at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, from March 6th to 8th, the summit themed "Mutualism-In Action for Global Conservation", saw a gathering of 37 delegates from 25 countries including Peru, Iraq, Kenya, Indonesia, and Madagascar, representing 27 organisations. The Summit was structured around four key areas: Terrestrial Habitats, Marine Habitats, Technology for Conservation and Ecological Restoration.

Also Read | ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ Teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves in Tayc, Shreya Ghoshal's Music Video Releasing on March 8 (Watch Video).

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Founder and Trustee of The Habitats Trust emphasized the role of donors in conservation and how the funding towards environment conservation needs to increase to find solutions globally. She highlighted that the conservation efforts should be holistic in order to support the entire habitat rather species oriented. She also reiterated her belief in the coming together of institutions, systems and processes which create a deeper impact. She stressed that conservation organisations should form collaboratives and work together.

Rushikesh Chavan, Head of The Habitats Trust, emphasised the significance of collaboration, remarking, "This summit is an extension of The Habitats Trust's philosophy of collaboration, where organisations from across the globe come together to share resources and ideas to solve conservation challenges. From finding solutions which are community-forward, rooted in science to bridging the gaps in technology, we hope that the delegates are able to forge meaningful partnerships for long-lasting impact."

Also Read | US Horror: Husband Finds Pregnant Wife Dead in Home With Gunshot Wound, Throat Slit and Scalped Head in Pennsylvania, Suspect Arrested.

Keeping the idea of Mutualisms-For-All in mind, the delegates will be participating in collaborative conversations, in the hope to explore innovative solutions to address conservation challenges. Wolf, a Jaipur-based artist initiative, has also created a series of mutualism-inspired stunning installations especially for the Summit, which are on display at SNU. These installations are made from waste or scrap materials, to continue the thought of sustainability and circularity in practice.

Founded in 2018 by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, and Shikhar Malhotra, the CEO & Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare and Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation, The Habitats Trust is working towards protecting natural habitats and their indigenous species of flora and fauna through strategic partnerships, sustainable on-ground efforts, engaging technology for conservation and generating conservation awareness. The Trust aims to conserve and restore ecological functionality as a pathway towards human well-being. It works with a special focus on the conservation of lesser-known species and habitats that are threatened, but often neglected and are in urgent need of conservation attention.

For more information, please visit The Habitats Trust.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)