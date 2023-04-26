Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): A fixed deposit (FD) is one instrument that offers healthy returns on your deposit. This is because it is unaffected by market movements. Banks, Post offices and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) all offer FD. With company FDs, along with higher interest rates a little risk might be involved. Since safety is of paramount importance when you think of investing your hard-earned money in financial tools, you must choose wisely. Hence, choosing an FD with the right safety ratings is necessary.

Bajaj Finance FD is an NBFC FD that has been accredited with the highest safety ratings by ICRA and CRISIL, the two leading credit rating agencies in India. Making it a profitable investment option for risk-averse investors.

Also Read | Gujarat Day 2023 Date and Significance: When Is Gujarat Sthapana Divas? Everything To Know About the State Formation Day.

Here are more reasons why you must invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Higher FD rates

Also Read | Alien Day 2023: Know Date and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Aliens.

You can earn up to 8.20 per cent p.a. on your deposits with Bajaj Finance. This is one of the highest FD rate offerings by any NBFC in the country. Higher FD rates result in a more handsome yield at maturity. You can even use the online FD calculator to estimate your returns even before you choose to invest in an FD.

Given below is a table showing the returns you can get by investing in a Bajaj Finance FD.

1. Citizens aged below 60 years

1. Senior citizen

Easy online application process

Bajaj Finance FD offers a 100 per cent end-to-end paperless and online process, which can be undertaken at any time from anywhere. You can book an FD in under 10 minutes.

Highest safety and credibility

The safety of returns is a crucial parameter when booking an FD. Bajaj Finance has been accredited with CRISIL AAA and ICRA AAA ratings. With these high ratings, you can be assured of zero defaults and timely payments.

Multiple liquidity options

Bajaj Finance offers multiple liquidity options to investors. You can choose the frequency at which interest is paid out on a non-cumulative FD. You can choose a payout option of monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly to cover your monthly expenses, such as unpaid utility bills and EMIs. It is an ideal option for those who depend on recurring interest payments to cover monthly obligations.

Systematic Deposit Plan

If you find investing in a lump sum inconvenient but still want to embark on your investment journey, then you can start making small savings early on. Bajaj Finance offers an industry-first monthly savings option. This is called the Systematic Deposit Plan. You can make small monthly contributions, with just Rs. 5000. These are treated as independent fixed deposits. And can help you align your investments with your goals. This works just like a Systematic Investment Plan sans the market risk.

It is time to open an FD with Bajaj Finance and make your wealth grow with one of the safest instruments available in the market with timely payouts.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 62.91 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)