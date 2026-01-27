The International Awards Summit 2026 Elevates Global Recognition of Excellence in New Delhi on 25th January 2026, hosted by TIAF Awards™ USA & India

New Delhi [India], January 27: The International Awards Summit 2026, organized by The International Awards Forum™ (TIAF - USA & India), was successfully held on 25 January 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together distinguished global leaders, policymakers, professionals, and changemakers on a single international platform. The summit reaffirmed TIAF's position as a premier global forum dedicated to recognizing excellence, leadership, and impactful contributions across borders.

The Global TIAF Awards™ 2026 ceremony was graced by an eminent gathering of national and international dignitaries, senior government officials, academicians, legal experts, and global leaders. The event reflected the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and global unity.

Prominent dignitaries in attendance included Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Honorable Member of Parliament of India; Sh. Sandeep Sehrawat, Honorable Member of the Legislative Assembly, Delhi; Dr. Pankaj Kumar Akshay, Managing Director, I-Conic Solutions (USA & India); and Shri Mahabal Mishra, Honorable Former Member of Parliament, India and Dr. K. K. Sharma, CEO of Brookfield International University, USA & France and The International Awards Forum™ (TIAF - USA & India).

The occasion was further honored by the presence of Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Former Deputy Speaker, Tibetan Exile Government; Shri Chetan Sharma, Additional Solicitor General, Delhi High Court; Sh. Ram Abhilash Tripathi, Senior IPS Officer; Prof. Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, Bennett University, Greater Noida; along with several other distinguished personalities from diverse professional domains.

The summit witnessed participation from awardees and delegates representing multiple countries, encompassing professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, healthcare leaders, artists, innovators, and social contributors. This diverse international representation underscored TIAF's vision of celebrating excellence without geographical boundaries.

During the ceremony, achievers from various sectors were honored for their outstanding contributions to business, education, healthcare, innovation, governance, arts, and social development. Participants appreciated the transparent evaluation process, high standards of organization, and valuable opportunities for global networking and collaboration.

Addressing the gathering, the organizers reaffirmed TIAF's commitment to promoting leadership, international cooperation, and societal progress through credible recognition platforms. The successful New Delhi edition further strengthened TIAF's standing as a respected and trusted international awards institution.

The TIAF Awards 2026 - New Delhi concluded on a high note, receiving positive feedback from attendees and setting new benchmarks for forthcoming global editions scheduled to be held in Dubai, Tokyo (Japan), and Hong Kong.

