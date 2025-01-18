VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: MINI India announced the launch of the new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack. The car will be available as completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked exclusively on MINI Online Shop. Deliveries will begin from April 2025.

The fifth generation MINI Cooper S combines progressive technology with the sportiness of John Cooper Works Pack along with the MINI body language and origins. Together, they pack an innovative punch with a new personality and hallmark driving dynamics.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The launch of the new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack underscores MINI's legacy of blending timeless design with modern innovation. With its dynamic, sporty exterior and exclusive John Cooper Works trim, the special edition stands out as the epitome of driving fun and individuality. The sporty details of the interior are an expression of motorsport passion, while the highly digital interactive interfaces make for a hi-tech experience. This special John Cooper Works Pack is a fitting tribute to MINI's legendary racing genes."

The ex-showroom price is:

The new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack - INR 55,90,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO, statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local MINI authorised Dealer.

The new MINI Cooper S JCW Pack will be available in two striking colours - Legend Grey and Midnight Black with Roof and Mirror Caps in Jet Black. 17-inch wheels Sprint-Spoke Black is available as standard. Upholstery options includes JCW Sports Seats with Vescin/Cord Combination | JCW Black.

The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The 2 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance on MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack provides complete peace of mind. These benefits are transferrable along with the ownership of the car. Service inclusive plan starts from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms and package extension is available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. An option to extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership and extendable up to maximum ten years, is also available.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ finance plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new model among other benefits.

The new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack.

Modern, digital and unmistakable, the new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack takes driving fun and user experience into a new era. A comprehensive transformation that is reflected in the new design language 'Charismatic Simplicity'. This combines the traditional MINI values with progressive innovations in a particularly authentic way, reducing the vehicle design to the essentials. The new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack shares a purist design that takes equal account of the urban character and the innovative spirit of the MINI community.

The classic round headlights, striking octagonal grille and compact silhouette are the dominant features of the new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack. The exterior color options Legend Grey or Midnight Black are complemented by roof and mirror caps and Sport Stripes in Black. The John Cooper Works trim stands out with unique design features of the Grille, Bumpers, Side Skirts, Rear Spoiler and Door Entry Sills. The Piano Black Exterior Trim and wheel arches add to the sporty look of the car. The 17-inch Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheel further elevates the sharp character.

Short overhangs, short bonnet, long wheelbase, and big wheels - the proportions of the new model generation are typical MINI. The visual three-part division into the vehicle body, surrounding window area and contrasting roof ensure the new MINI model is instantly recognizable. The surfaces look particularly exciting thanks to an integrative treatment of details. A clearly defined shoulder area gives the new MINI model a decidedly athletic body. A wider stance on the rear, characteristic charisma and a modern minimalist design with clearly designed surfaces, the MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack now has a significantly enhanced presence.

The striking appearance of the car is enhanced by three selectable Signatures Modes (Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works) for the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) of the LED headlights and the redesigned matrix rear lights. All three modes begin and end with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation.

Minimalist design, digital innovations and an immersive user experience are the hallmarks of the interior. The sportiness is elevated with JCW Sports Seats, Vescin/Cord combination JCW Black upholstery and JCW Dashboard Trim. The new JCW Steering Wheel with paddle shifters adds to the hallmark MINI go-kart feeling.

The MINI Interaction Unit takes a quantum leap into the digital age with the hi-resolution 240mm Circular OLED touchscreen display. It is the defining feature of the interior with a completely new feel and versatile functions. It has moved closer to the driver and can be operated similar to a smartphone. The new MINI Operating System 9 is optimized for touchscreen and voice control and provides advanced connectivity for maximum ease of use. The new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) can be activated by saying "Hey MINI" to control a wide range of functions such as navigation, telephony, entertainment and others. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a car key via the MINI App and can be transferred to different users, along with their personal vehicle settings. Head-up Display projects all relevant information directly in the driver's line of sight. A Fisheye Camera can capture selfies, fun moments and videos with sound, inside the cabin and is capable of transfers via a QR code. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System is an aural treat. Other features include Navigation, Remote Services, Remote Software Upgrades, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Teleservices, In-Car Weather and Intelligent Emergency Call.

The new interior experience is mainly created by the textile surfaces. A specially developed knitting process is used to create the easy-care, versatile structure of the two-tone textile. The dashboard and door panels are completely chrome-free and leather-free, using recycled 2D knitted fabric lining. The textile surface is made luminescent by ambient lighting and projections from the MINI Interaction Unit that make even rush hour relaxing.

With the MINI Experience Modes, one can choose from several immersive driving experiences, from the race-inspired 'Go-Kart Mode' to the energy-saving 'Green Mode' or the lively 'Vivid Mode' and more. MINI Experience Modes extend the indoor experience by tuning the light, sound and graphics settings.

A distinctive Toggle Bar Island gives access to the important driving functions including start/stop, gear selector, parking brake, experience modes and volume control. General storage area below the toggle bar provides space for a smartphone to be wirelessly charged.

JCW Sport Seats are covered in Vescin Black- a high-quality, perforated, artificial leather-free upholstery made from recycled materials The panoramic glass roof adds to the bright and spacious atmosphere. Electric seat adjustment with Active Seat for the driver is available as standard.

The new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack offers the innovative and efficient petrol engine powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. It mobilises a peak output of 150 kW/204 hp at 5,000 - 6,500 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 300 Nm at 1450-4500 rpm. The car sprints from 0 - 100 km/hr in 6.6 seconds and the top speed is 242 km/h. The 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission offers efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The adaptive suspension ensures an exhilarating experience. JCW Sport Brakes impress with direct response and a better pedal feel.

In the MINI family, advanced assistance systems such as Cruise Control and Parking Assistant increase comfort, control and safety and relieve the driver from monotonous and less demanding aspects of driving. With Comfort Access, the car is locked / unlocked automatically as it recognises the key is at a distance of less than 1.5 meters.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering. The wide range of alloy wheels depending on the variant, radiate confidence while reducing carbon footprint thanks to their lightweight design and use of recycled aluminium.

The standard SAFETY equipment comprises of front passenger airbags and side curtain airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Rear View Camera, and Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator.

