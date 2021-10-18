New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): After having initiated its first test-launch back in August, the Forex broker OctaFX now makes its Apple iOS trading app available in the Indian App Store-kicking off on 12 October.

These regional outings are followed by a complete app release for all service regions towards the end of 2021.

Also Read | How Sahil Sharma Plans To Grow ClickTeams.io to $50 Million in Sales by the End of 2023.

The international Forex broker OctaFX now delivers its second release of their Apple iOS trading app for India. Prior to this, the fintech company decided for Malaysia to be the test launch region.

The app's present version of its user interface is in English as well as in Hindi. Live trading will be available later, but what Indian users can do now is download the app, set up an account, manage their investments, and even engage directly with the OctaFX client support.

Also Read | Become the Best Version of Yourself - With Chris Keef.

The regional OctaFX representative for India, Anna Raes, showed enthusiasm regarding the app release: "Needless to say, our developer team put in colossal labour into the iOS app launch. We left no stone unturned, and yet, we currently employ a multi-phase strategy that gives us the rare opportunity to correct any errors that might have slipped our sight. It also gives us the chance to enrich aspects of the user experience on-the-run that haven't crossed our minds before. That way we are confident to deliver a great, finished, and polished product towards the end of 2021."

OctaFX will activate the essential function of trading assets soon. As for now, the team employs a minimal basic functionality approach. The immediate next organic steps are ensuring fluid and swift performance of the core feature set.

After that follows a complete app release, with all features unravelled, for all regions, towards the end of 2021 - blending in all other languages served by the company on its established platforms so far.

The app's test launch constitutes a decisive element for the developer team to collect real-time data, feedback, and interaction with the client base.

A concise overview of the app's features in test mode

Instant deposits to all trading accounts and Wallet

Control over investments, replenishing balance and transferring of funds between accounts instantly

Instant transfers between trading accounts

Fast withdrawal times from several seconds up to a maximum of three hours

Full integration with the most popular trading platforms (MT4, MT5), as well as introducing OctaFX's very own trading platform

A one-stop solution for managing all OctaFX trading accounts and funds in one place

The quiet launch of the OctaFX iOS in India proceeded on 12 October 2021. Indian users can download the trading app on the App Store.

OctaFX is a global Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011.

It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts worldwide. In addition, the company is well-known for its social and charity activity, supporting infrastructure and humanitarian projects in many joint ventures. OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the 2020 'Most Transparent Broker' by Forex Awards and, more recently, the 'Best Forex Broker India 2021' award from Global Business Review Magazine, to name a few.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)