New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI/PNN): Delhi's No. 1 pet care store, The Pet Point has recently launched one of the biggest online pet stores to provide its customers with the ease and convenience of online shopping for pet foods and other products.

The newly launched eCommerce website is fully equipped with 1,000s of pet products, including accessories, toys, food, snacks & treats, grooming products, clothing & bedding products, and many more from both national and international brands.

The Pet Point also offers prescription pet medicine and pharmacy products. Pet parents can now shop genuine and 100% safe pet products using the online store from the convenience of their homes.

The Pet Point is the largest pet retailer in Delhi that has been serving the city's pet parents with every kind of pet care service for almost 20 years now. In fact, The Pet Point is a well-reputed pet grooming service provider with top-end pet grooming and salon services in Delhi.

This one-of-its-kind comprehensive pet care brand is the brainchild of Akshay Mahendru and Karan Mahendru, who started this brand identifying the absence of a fully-fledged and one-stop pet store in Delhi.

Today, The Pet Point has multiple physical stores in the city, including at the locations such as Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka, Rohini, Rajender Nagar, and Defence Colony. The company is on the mission to open 10 stores by the end of this fiscal year.

Talking about the launch of their eCommerce website, The Pet Point Founder Akshay Mahendru shares, "In the post-pandemic world, there has been a surge in pet ownership and increased consumer awareness around pet care products and services. In fact, India's pet population is estimated to be 28 - 29 million.

In this scenario, The Pet Point strives to cater to all kinds of pets' needs to ease the lives of the pet parents. Our eCommerce site will bring a wide range of pet products from national and international brands within reach of the Indian pet owners. For us the business has never been a luxury one. We have always believed that having a pet should not be a luxury but a privilege that every human on the planet should have. Our stores have always been designed in the same way. They feel luxurious and are affordable for everyone."

The Pet Point grooming salons are a popular destination for the pet parents of Delhi to allow their pets to enjoy quality time in a comfortable environment. The salons are equipped with advanced grooming equipment and professional groomers & staff to deliver world-class grooming services.

They also have waiting-lounges with live TV for owners. Moreover, they provide a complete package of health and wellness care for pets with a 100 per cent satisfaction guarantee.

The brand has worked with several celebrities and public figures like Hardy Sandhu, Dharmendra, Yogi Adityanath, and many more. With its online store, The Pet Point is ready to become a household name for every Indian pet owner.

For more details, visit their websites:

Shop- www.thepetpoint.store

Book grooming appointment- www.thepetpoint.in

