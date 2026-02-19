By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], February 19(ANI): The Indian automotive market has long been defined by a unique 'Indian math', a demand for hatchback-sized dimensions paired with the utility of a multi-purpose vehicle. At the launch of the Nissan Gravite, it became evident that Nissan has attempted to solve this equation with a product that prioritizes 'Desi' practicality over traditional segment norms.

Market FOMO and Strategy:

Nissan's 'Product Offensive' is led by a disruptive introductory price of ₹5.65 Lakh, though this is strictly capped at the first 1,001 units. Nissan is further incentivizing early adopters by offering zero service costs for five years to the first 5,000 bookings. This aggressive strategy indicates a clear intent to challenge the established dominance of rivals in the sub-10 lakh category.

Akira and Technical Ambition:

While the official brochure highlights Akira, India's first segment-specific AI Voice Assistant, my time on the floor revealed the complexities of such high-tech integration. During the live demonstration, the system faced several functional hurdles, failing to respond to multiple prompts. However, as a tech observer, the intent behind Akira is significant. It seeks to centralize navigation and cabin controls through voice, a feature that could redefine convenience for drivers handling a full seven-passenger load.

A Study in Modularity:

The Gravite's 'Magic Cabin' is where the vehicle justifies its name. My physical inspection of the interior highlighted several key points:

The 625L Transformation: The third row is not just foldable but entirely removable. Removing these seats converts the vehicle into a 5-seater with a 625-liter boot, surpassing the storage capacity of many mid-size SUVs.

Seating Ergonomics: The second row features a sliding mechanism that makes the third row genuinely usable for adults. While I found the legroom and headroom sufficient, the lack of thigh support in the rear rows could be a factor during long-distance travel.

Climate Engineering: To combat Indian summers, Nissan has integrated 3-row tropicalised AC vents with dedicated controls for the second row.

Technical Specifications: Underneath the "Piano Black 2D Grille" and LED lighting lies a calibrated city specialist:

Engine: 1.0L, 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm.

Stance: A ground clearance of 182 mm provides the necessary lift for diverse road conditions.

Tyres: The vehicle utilizes 165/80 R14 tyres for base trims, while the Tekna variant is equipped with 185/65 R15 Dual Tone Flex Wheels.

Transmission: Available in 5-speed manual and EZ-Shift AMT, with fuel efficiency reaching up to 19.6 kmpl.

A Standardized Approach to Safety:

Perhaps the most commendable move by Nissan is the decision to standardize safety. Features such as 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control (TCS), and Hill-Start Assist (HSA) are included in the base Visia trim, eliminating the 'safety tax' often seen in budget segments.

In the End:

The Nissan Gravite feels less like a product designed in a sterile boardroom and more like one conceived in an Indian living room. By blending a global design language with localized practicality, Nissan has shattered the myth that an affordable 7-seater must look or feel utilitarian. While the 'Akira' AI may have faced launch-day jitters, the overall package, from the massive 625L boot to the standardized safety suite, represents a masterstroke for growing families on a budget.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.)

