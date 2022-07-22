New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/TPT): The 2nd edition of TheCSRUniverse Social Impact Conference and Awards 2022 will be held on September 8-9, 2022. The key highlight of the annual event organised by TheCSRUniverse will be the recognition of the best social impact initiatives picked by Top academicians from India's premium institutions such as IIMs, IIT, NLUs, IRMA, MIMHANS, etc.

The grand jury panel for this year's Social Impact Award includes eminent academicians from India's top institutions includes Dr Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee; Dr Archana Shukla, Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow; Dr Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad; Dr Himanshu Rai, Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore; Dr Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor, The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata; Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS); R.C. Mishra, IAS (Retd), Vice-Chancellor, National Sports University; Dr Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor, National Law University Delhi; Dr Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru; and Dr Umakant Dash, Director, Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA).

According to TheCSRUniverse Award organising committee, the best social sector projects launched or executed in the financial year 2021-22 will be identified and recognised at the TheCSRUniverse COVID Response Impact Awards 2022.

Ruchika Kumar, Editor, TheCSRUniverse said that the annual event is aimed at finding, recognising and disseminating the best CSR projects conceptualised and executed by corporations, NGOs, non-profits, social enterprises and CSR consultants who demonstrate courage, conviction and commitment towards creating real social impact through their initiatives.

"This Award will bring due recognition to the strategic approach and innovative ideas of corporates, implementation partners and other stakeholders towards their project execution and highlight their achievements to help social sector organisations to learn from best practices in the domain," Kumar said, adding, the conference will also bring social sector leaders on one platform to discuss and deliberate the emerging challenges in the sector, policy challenges and the way forward.

The corporate and social sector leaders will also be sharing insights on their unique initiatives in the run-up to the award announcement on September 9. The event will be held in virtual mode this year.

According to Kumar, a multi-layered selection process led by the expert jury panel is in place to pick the best social projects under different themes. This year, the awards are being given in 16 categories including Education, Health and Sanitation, Skill Development and Livelihood, Women and Child Development, Incubators or Research and Development, Microfinance, Sustainable Environment, Promotion of Sports, Promotion of Arts and Heritage Preservation, Biodiversity and Wild Life Conservation, Differently-Abled, Welfare of Transgenders, Rehabilitation of Sex Workers and their Children, Welfare for Senior Citizens, Welfare for Homeless and other Special Areas.

The nomination for TheCSRUniverse Social Impact Award 2022 closes on July 31, 2022.

TheCSRUniverse Social Impact Awards is constituted by TheCSRUniverse, a niche social sector knowledge platform, to recognise, highlight and disseminate the best Social Impact projects and initiatives of 2021-22. The 2nd Edition of TheCSRUniverse Social Impact Awards will be held along the annual TheCSRUniverse Social Impact Conference in September 2022 to be held on September 8-9, 2022.

In the year 2021, the list of winners includes ONGC Foundation, Akshaya Patra, Swades Foundation, Tech Mahindra Foundation for conceptualizing and executing projects and initiatives to meet the emerging social needs after the outbreak of COVID.

