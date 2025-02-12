NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12: A two-day Yoga National Conclave on "Modern Trends in Yoga and Integrated Medicine Systems" was organized by Tamil Nadu State Chapter Committee of Indian Yoga Association, a self-regulatory body approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, on 1st and 2nd February, 2025 at Vethathiri Maharishi College of Yoga, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Kiss Day 2025 Wishes: Share Happy V-Day Messages, Love Quotes, GIFs, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and Images To Celebrate the Day With a Sweet Kiss.

Over two days, the Yoga National Conclave 2025 featured 30 speakers, across 10 sessions and 11 hours of engaging presentations and panel discussions on Yoga and integrative healthcare. The event witnessed participation from more than 350 delegates from major institutions, associate centres, life members of Indian Yoga Association, special invitees and well-wishers from various parts of India and provided a platform for them to listen to multiple experts on diverse perspectives, in addition to being an interactive learning opportunity.

The attendees could also connect with like-minded individuals and build a sense of community around their shared passion for yoga. Culminating with a cultural show, the conclave facilitated networking sessions and fostered meaningful connections from among participants.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Acharya Dr. Shreevarma Chairman, Sub-Committee IYA Tamil Nadu, felicitated all the Yoga Teachers and other dignitaries at the event including Dr. M. Ragavendra Rao, Director, Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, New Delhi, Dr. Kambhampati Subrahmanyam, Chancellor, S-VYASA (Yoga University) Bengaluru, and Dr. Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Joint Secretary, Indian Yoga Association, Director, ISCM and Professor of Yoga Therapy, Sree Balaji Vidyapeeth University, Pondicherry.

Day 1

Padma Shri A/N. SKM Maeilanadhan, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Chapter Committee of Indian Yoga Association and President of the World Community Service Centre, Aliyar presided over the function and delivered the Presidential address.

Thiru. MA. Subramanian, Hon'ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu addressed the inaugural session of Yoga National Conclave - 2025. In his address to the fraternity, he shared the remarkable achievements made by his Ministry and also elaborated about the state's primary healthcare and promotive health care systems, in addition to his own personal experience on how Yoga helped and healed him in his path to recovery, post a surgery following a major car accident. Fit as a fiddle, both physically and mentally, today he is an inspiring Marathon runner, having participated in 160 marathons, both in India and abroad, and holding remarkable records for running, despite his weak knee condition. All this he dedicates to the art of Yoga and Vethathiri Maharishi's contribution to training and spreading Yoga amongst the school children, people from all walks of lives, including pregnant women, thus building a healthy society for a healthy future.

Dr. R. Elangovan Secretary, Indian Yoga Association, Tamil Nadu State Chapter presented the Tamil Nadu State Chapter Committee's Report. Whilst, Rajeshwari Prabhakaran, Senior Vice-Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Chapter Committee of Patanjali Yog Peeth, Haridwar welcomed the gathering, R. Balan, Chairman of the Sub-Committee of Tamil Nadu State Chapter Committee and President of Narchinthanai Vattam, Chennai proposed the vote of thanks.

Day 2

Padma Shri A/N. SKM Maeilanadhan, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Chapter Committee of Indian Yoga Association and President of the World Community Service Centre, Aliyar presided over the valedictory function and delivered the presidential address. Shri. Subodh Tiwari, Secretary-General, Executive Council, Indian Yoga Association, CEO & Secretary, Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala delivered the valedictory address. He listed the achievements made by the Indian Yoga Association elaborately.

Dr. C. N. Maheswaran, I.A.S., Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation Limited, Chennai and Dr. A. M. Moorthy, Advisor, IYA-TNSCC and Director of Sports Medicine and Yoga, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chrompet, Chennai, facilitated the gathering. Thangalakshmi, State Coordinator, of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari for Tamil Nadu and the Treasurer of Indian Yoga Association, Tamil Nadu State Chapter Committee welcomed the gathering and Dr. R. Elangovan, Secretary, Indian Yoga Association, Tamil Nadu State Chapter proposed the vote of thanks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)