Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): With rampant digitisation and the indomitable power of the internet, the world is at our fingertips.

The paradigm has shifted, and e-tail platforms have left an indelible footprint on society and how we do online shopping. With e-tailers becoming more prominent, the Indian Start-up ecosystem is also gaining a solid foothold.

This Or That, India's first e-tail platform, is made exclusively for start-up products. This Or That is solely committed to selling start-up items that are distinctive, original, and intriguing to appeal to millennials and Generation Z. These hand-picked, one-of-a-kind start-ups are authentic and inspiring. The platform provides equality of opportunity for start-ups to build a sustainable ecosystem and broaden their reach.

This Or That covers various categories, including fashion and lifestyle, beauty and health, home decor, and food and beverages. The brand hopes to create a platform for these start-ups, sometimes underrepresented due to big brands' massive marketing expenditures. This Or That provides an unrivalled online shopping experience, with authentic and quality assured items that stand out from the crowd. The site also offers these start-ups the chance to be financed by SOCH Group.

Speaking about the platform, Rohit Pugalia, the brain behind This Or That, shared, "We aim to position This Or That as an ever-growing shopping platform that supports and facilitates the ambitions of carefully vetted start-ups and opens to our millennial and Gen-Z customers, a world of the latest and verified products through a unique and ultra-convenient shopping experience. We want our customers to be that cool friend in their group who introduces the newest stuff. For that to happen, we keep up with the latest trends and become our customer's gateway to them."

E-tailers like This Or That represent a fundamental shift of power from marketing giants to authentic and unique start-ups, and the online shopping patterns of consumers are consistently turbocharging the scenario; people can now choose to spend their time on e-tail platforms like This Or That, which are supported by the authenticity and trust of Indian startups. It's nothing short of a democratic e-tail revolution. It's also really compelling. Why? Because it combines social interactions, online shopping opportunities and e-commerce transactions into a single path to purchase, all powered by a single platform: This Or That.

India's First E-tailer Exclusively For Start-up Products, This Or That is a venture by SOCH Group. The founders of This Or That, Purvi and Rohit Pugalia, noticed that Indian start-ups and their products were just as unique, original, and engaging as international brands.

The husband-and-wife team had firsthand experience with a pain point (lack of sustained online visibility) with their own homegrown brands and saw an opportunity to give Indian start-ups a voice and the attention they deserved in a crowded business environment by launching India's first-ever shopping destination dedicated exclusively to start-ups.

