Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jewellery has the power to make or break a look. And with the arrival of summer, it's time to step up the style game with pieces that are unique yet versatile, sleek yet stylish and subtle yet striking. Contemporary platinum jewellery pieces from the Men of Platinum collection is the ideal choice to elevate those summer looks and outfits. Each exquisite design can be paired with a variety of outfits and styled in multiple ways.

Born of the stars, platinum is found only in select locations across the globe and is a symbol of what is truly rare and precious. Platinum, with its inherent attributes, instantly uplifts the style quotient and has emerged as a new-age symbol of success. It is a fitting ode to the rare men of character and creates a subtle yet distinct statement.

Also Read | Supreme Court Allows Centre's Plea for Rs 5,000 Crore From SEBI-Sahara Fund To Repay Depositors.

Crafted in 95% platinum, this stunning jewellery range from Men of Platinum is cast with clean, bold lines with minimalism at its core. Offering a wide range of avant-garde designs including platinum chains, wristwear, neckwear and rings, the design language of the collection includes distinctive emblems, crests in solid forms and aerodynamic elements along with intricate details, incisions, and embellishments. The statement silhouettes and sophisticated textures come together to create this impeccable and exclusive range of jewellery. Extremely versatile, each piece in the collection can be paired with a variety of different outfits - right from power suits and tailored formalwear to smart casuals as well as festive Indian wear. While platinum neckwear complements everything from crisp shirts to solid tees as well as from polos to even bandhgalas; platinum wristwear and rings are the ideal everyday jewellery pieces that can be worn separately or stacked together to instantly add an edge to any look or outfit.

This season, these key pieces from the Men of Platinum collection are setting some serious style goals.

Also Read | Om Birla Could Become Third Lok Sabha Speaker To Face No Confidence Motion.

Interlinked chains in platinum with hints of rose gold at the center, come together to make this bracelet symbolic of a rare breed of leadership.

The bracelet is the ideal accessory to elevate the smart casual look for a summer sun-downer or add a little fun to the more formal Monday work look.

A statement in fluidity, this interwoven design with hints of rose gold, is crafted in unwavering platinum that retains its shape through years of wear. Akin to the men whose resilience stands tall in the face of the unforeseen as they lead with incomparable inner strength.

An interesting choice to add a stylish statement piece to that perfect date night look, the bracelet instantly uplifts the semi-formal attire and adds an element of personal style. The bracelet can just as easily be paired with a formal suit for a fun and decadent cocktail night.

This dynamic chain features a series of infinity-shaped facets. Symbolic of the choice of rare men who rise up, time and again, despite the odds. Crafted in rare platinum, one of the strongest metals on Earth, the design comes together with knotted gold links.

The chain adds a touch of personal style when paired with an office shirt to create a subtle yet distinct statement at work. It also serves as an ideal accessory to instantly uplift a casual ethnic look ideal for intimate family gatherings and events.

For more information visit us at menofplatinum.com

Facebook: @MenOfPlatinum

Instagram: @MenOfPlatinum

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)