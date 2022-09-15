Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Unacademy, India's largest learning platform*, today announced that thousands of its Learners have secured top ranks in the recently declared NEET UG and JEE Advanced 2022 exams. 6 Unacademy Learners have secured ranks in top 100 and over 40 Learners have scored exceptionally in All Category Ranks in NEET UG 2022 exam. Among the top Unacademy rankers are - Patel Helly (AIR 31), Om Prabhu (AIR 44), Subhash Sharma (AIR 45), Aditya Karwasra (AIR 54), Haardik Ailsinghani (AIR 85) & Aabhran Singh (AIR 91). Further, 4000 plus Learners qualified for JEE Advanced out of which over 1400 Learners have secured ranks in the top 10000. Among the top Unacademy rankers are Deevyanshu Malu (AIR 11), Soumitra Darshan Nayak (AIR 54), Himanshu Shekhar (AIR 101), Madipelli Sreetham Goud (AIR 117) & Yash Bansal (AIR 131).

Key highlights of the results for NEET UG:- In All India Open Category Rank- 6 Learners in Top 100- 20 Learners in the Top 500- 243 Learners in the Top 5000

- In All Category Ranks- 11 Learners in the Top 100- 33 Learners in the Top 500

Key highlights for JEE Advanced:- 2 Learners in Top 100- 68 Learners in Top 1000- 1419 Learners in Top 10000

Unacademy is the leading online learning platform for NEET UG and JEE Advanced exams. Through top Educators and high quality, content Learners are now able to excel in their educational journey. Further with the recent launch of Unacademy Centres across Kota, Lucknow, Noida and Patna, NEET UG and JEE Learners have access to a premium learning experience with high-tech infrastructure.

For more information:https://unacademy.com/goal/neet-ug/YOTUHhttps://unacademy.com/goal/jee-main-and-advanced-preparation/TMUVD

Source: The Indian Edtech Story: Q1 2022 Round-Up by Markelytics

