New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): During the 20th meeting of prosecutors general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Solicitor General of India (S-G India) Tushar Mehta on Friday urged member states "to broaden the scope of the activities of the forum and eliminate the threat of transnational economic crimes by enhancing mutual trust, understanding, cooperation and communication between the member states".

The 20th meeting of prosecutors general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held on Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan.

S-G India also said India has signed extradition treaties/agreements with 47 and 11 countries, respectively, and mutual legal assistance treaties/agreements with 42 nations to seek assistance in the investigation of such instances.

Mehta also underlined the vital role of mutual legal assistance treaties/agreements for the cases where it is necessary to gather information and conduct formal investigations abroad with the help of foreign government, when the accused persons has fled the country after committing a crime, or when a part or the entire crime was committed outside the country.

Indian delegates Tushar Mehta and Anju Rathi Rana, (additional secretary) department of legal affairs, attended the meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The 20th Meeting of prosecutors general was also attended by delegations from Republic of Kazakhstan, People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan, and the SCO secretary Zhang Ming.

Member states' representatives signed the protocol, incorporating the deliberations of the 20th meeting of prosecutors general of the SCO, and would be adopted by these states. (ANI)

