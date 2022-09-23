Delhi, September 23: National Service Scheme (NSS) is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for personality development among the youth of the country. It is celebrated every year on 24 September. The National Service Scheme was introduced on September 24, 1969 on the occasion of the birth centenary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The scheme was launched in 37 universities in India but has now been extended to all states and universities of the country. Students participating in the activities organised on this day participate in activities such as literacy related work, environmental protection, health and sanitation, assistance to the victims in times of emergency or natural calamity etc. NSS Day 2021: History, Significance, Messages and Motto of National Service Scheme

History and Significance

After India achieved independence, the University Grants Commission (UGC), led by S Radhakrishnan, advocated the implementation of voluntary national service in academic institutions. The government stressed the need for Indian students to perform social and labor duty for a year in 1952. NSS Day 2020: Know History And Significance of The National Service Scheme Formation Day

After this, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru took cognizance of this matter sent a letter regarding the same to all chief ministers. Moreover, Nehru further instructed the Ministry of Education to form a competent scheme for to ensure the same.

Significance of National Service Scheme Logo

The world-famous Konark Sun Temple’s massive Rath Wheel has been an inspiration for the NSS’s insignia. The eight strokes in the wheel reflect the 24 hours of the day. The red colour indicates youth full of passion, energy and enthusiasm. The navy blue colour indicates NSS as a tiny part of the cosmos, always ready to contribute to the welfare of mankind.

Motto of NSS:

The motto of NSS “Not Me but You" reflects the spirit of democratic living and indicated the true sense of democratic living. It also upholds the need for selfless service. NSS teaches students to appreciate other people’s points of view and also show consideration towards other living beings. The ideology of the NSS is perfectly exemplified in this slogan, which emphasizes on the concept that the welfare of an individual is ultimately dependent on the welfare of the society as a whole and therefore, the NSS volunteers shall strive for the well-being of the society.

The national service scheme was started with 40,000 volunteers but now has more than 3.8 million volunteers. It is a central sector scheme that organizes Regular Activities and Special Camping Programmes. Every year the NSS day is celebrated through different competitions like quiz, drama, presentation and speech.

