Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: TiE Mumbai is thrilled to announce TiECon Mumbai 2025, the 18th edition of its flagship event, scheduled to take place on 12th of March 2025 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre. BKC , Mumbai - India's largest and first state of the art Conference and Exhibition center. This year's conference will be based on the theme "DhandaFirst." and is set to be a transformative exploration of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, as it evolves from a vibrant startup hub into a critical driver of India's economic growth.

At the conference, TiE Mumbai is all set to take the plunge and capture the momentum of businesses that are emerging and thriving through the disruption cycles. It will investigate the nuances of the current global and technological disorder that is shaping a new mindset and breed of startups who are emerging stronger from these disruptive cycles. Its focus is to integrate all the ecosystem players in the conference and dwell deeper into conversations on building efficient businesses and models that shall pave the way for a more mature industry

"This year's theme, 'DhandaFirst,' is a vision for how India's startup ecosystem is evolving. At TiECon Mumbai 2025, we aim to bridge the gap between startups and industries, providing a platform for collaboration, innovation, and growth. The entrepreneurial ecosystem is at a critical juncture, and through this event, we hope to inspire actionable ideas that will propel India toward its $10 trillion GDP goal," said Ranu Vohra, President, TiE Mumbai.

Key Focus Areas of TiECon Mumbai 2025:

-Collaborating with India's Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500 digital startups to co-build and innovate.

-Exploring Dalal Street's investment strategies and how they are driving new avenues for value creation.

-Analyzing the IPO boom reshaping the Indian entrepreneurial landscape.

- Discussing how technologies like DeepTech and AI are evolving into tools for revenue generation.

-Fostering partnerships between conglomerates and startups for scalable growth.

- Highlighting the EBITDA-first mindset of investors, focusing on profitability and sustainable scaling.

-Showcasing the role of Private Equity (PE) in achieving global standard returns and driving global-first initiatives.

- Understanding the pivotal role of Indian Limited Partners (LPs), family offices, and stock market influencers in fueling the ecosystem.

- Exploring government policies that enable entrepreneurs to thrive in a DhandaFirst-driven ecosystem.

TiECon Mumbai 2025 expects over 3,000 participants, including 1,000+ founders, 500+ investors, 200+ corporates, and India's Top 100 Big Bulls. This diverse gathering of visionaries and trailblazers promises to deliver unparalleled insights, networking opportunities, and strategies to navigate the rapidly evolving entrepreneurial landscape.

The Conference will provide insights into the synergies between startups and traditional industries in driving GDP growth, focus on discussions on the transformative impact of AI, DeepTech, and IPOs on the business landscape, highlight perspectives on how profitability and scalability are reshaping investor strategies and draw attention to Policy frameworks and strategies fostering a DhandaFirst approach.

TiE Mumbai invites entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to join this exciting event and contribute to shaping India's entrepreneurial future. For more information pls visit https://events.tie.org/TiEconMumbai2025DhandaFirst

About TiE Mumbai

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

