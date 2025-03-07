TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai is set to host the much-anticipated 'Hall of Fame' Awards at TiEcon 2025, a premier event that recognizes exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship, investment, corporate leadership, and public service. This will be held on March 12, 2025, at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre. BKC - India's largest and first state of the art Conference and Exhibition center. These prestigious awards will recognize and honor outstanding entrepreneurs, investors, investment bankers, corporates and government change agents who have significantly impacted the Indian and global economic ecosystem.

The Chief Guest for the TiE Mumbai's Hall of Fame Awards will be Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy - Founder, Infosys, who will grace the occasion and celebrate the remarkable achievements of innovators and wealth creators.

Speaking about the awards, Ranu Vohra, President of TiE Mumbai, said, "Entrepreneurship is the backbone of India's economic growth, and it is essential to recognize and celebrate the pioneers who are driving meaningful change. TiE Mumbai's 'Hall of Fame' is a tribute to those who have dared to innovate, build, and create lasting impact in India and beyond."

"The TiE Mumbai Hall of Fame Awards celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and the trailblazers who redefine industries, create opportunities, and inspire future generations. As we honor these visionaries, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and impactful change in India's entrepreneurial landscape." said Apoorva Sharma, President Elect, TiE Mumbai and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, added "At Havas Media Network India, our partnership with TIE has been built on a shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving meaningful conversations within the business ecosystem. Over the years, we have collaborated on initiatives that spotlight innovation, leadership, and growth, and we are thrilled to continue this association. This year, as the Hall of Fame partner at TIE Mumbai, we look forward to further strengthening our engagement and contributing to a platform that recognizes and empowers visionary entrepreneurs."

This year's awards will recognize high achievers and visionary individuals and institutions that have driven innovation, disrupted norms, and generated impactful value, contributing to economic and social progress.

Categories of Recognition

TiE Mumbai will present awards across various categories, including -

* Pioneering Unicorn Investor - Recognizing visionary investors who have played a key role in funding and nurturing startups that have achieved unicorn status

* Catalyst of Startup Ecosystem and Innovation - Celebrating individuals who have significantly contributed to fostering a thriving startup culture through mentorship, funding, or policy advocacy.

* Pioneer in Building India's Investment Ecosystem - Honoring leaders who have been instrumental in creating a robust investment framework, facilitating capital flow into promising startups and high-growth ventures.

* Big Bull - Startup Pioneer Investor - Acknowledging investors with a sharp eye for identifying game-changing startups early on and supporting their journey

* Transformative AI Startup in Customer Service - Recognizing a startup that has revolutionized customer interactions through cutting-edge AI-driven solutions,

* Startup Power Couple - Celebrating a dynamic duo who have jointly built or significantly contributed to a thriving startup

* Resilient Turnaround Company - Recognizing a remarkable journey in overcoming challenges, demonstrating resilience, and successfully revamping its business model for sustained growth.

* Igniting the Tech Scene in Mumbai - Honoring startups, that have played a pivotal role in positioning Mumbai as a key technology and innovation hub.

* High-Growth Catalyst Investor - Acknowledging investors who have actively fueled high-growth startups, accelerating their scale-up journey with strategic investments and guidance.

* Innovator in Logistics Excellence - Celebrating a startup or company that has introduced groundbreaking innovations in logistics, improving customer experience.

* Startup Catalyst Investor - Honoring investors who have consistently backed early-stage startups, providing them with the necessary capital, mentorship, and industry connections to scale successfully.

There are many more categories in addition to the above.

TiE Mumbai invites nominations from the ecosystem to recognize individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, investment, and economic development. The TiEcon 2025 and the 'Hall of Fame' Awards promise to be a landmark event celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

About TiE Mumbai

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

