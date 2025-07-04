VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Hazir Hai, the latest soulful single released by Times Music, has struck an emotional chord with audiences and celebrities alike. Featuring Anabhayin Bakshi in his debut performance, the music video has been widely applauded across the entertainment and sports community, with heartfelt shoutouts pouring in from cricket stars Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and entertainment personalities including Yashvardhan Ahuja, Farina Nezam, Pawan Shankar, Chetan Goel, and Shrey Mittal.

Released on YouTube Watch here , Hazir Hai brings back the old-school charm of romance through minimalistic yet impactful storytelling. With Sam Rais on vocals, Gaurav Chatterji as the composer, and Meggha Bali as lyricist and music supervisor, the track showcases a refined artistic vision that blends emotion with simplicity.

The video tells a tender story of love and connection, brought to life by the soulful on-screen chemistry between Anabhayin Bakshi and Varsha. With restrained expressions and emotive visuals, the narrative delivers a sense of quiet intimacy, amplified by the understated music production.

Anabhayin Bakshi, reflecting on his debut, said:

"'Hazir Hai' will always be close to my heart as it marks the beginning of my journey in front of the camera. Its simplicity and emotional depth reminded me of the music I grew up loving. Shooting it was an incredible experience with a warm, supportive team. I'm overwhelmed by the love it's receiving and hope to carry this sincerity into every project I take up in the future."

"The intention was always to create something honest and heartfelt," said lyricist and music supervisor Meggha Bali. "From the lyrics to the melody, and the soulful instrumentation by Hrishi and mix by Prathamesh, every part came together organically. A special thanks goes to Mandar Thakur and Varshha Kohhli at Times Music for their unwavering belief in the project."

Music composer Gaurav Chatterji added, "There's a nostalgic 90s pop influence in Hazir Hai, which I've always loved. Creating this track with Meggha and seeing it resonate with so many people has been extremely fulfilling."

Singer Sam Rais, whose vocal performance anchors the track, said, "There's a calm, emotional pull to the song. I wanted the vocals to reflect that mood and let the feeling lead the voice. I'm grateful for the love it's receiving."

With the backing of industry veterans and a heartfelt debut performance, Hazir Hai marks a promising start to Anabhayin Bakshi's artistic journey.

For Times Music, the success of Hazir Hai reaffirms the power of soulful, minimal storytelling in today's digital music landscape. As fans and celebrities continue to share their love, the track is fast becoming a symbol of sincere artistic expression in the Indian music space.

