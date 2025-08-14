PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Times Prime, India's leading premium lifestyle membership platform, today announced the launch of 'Azaadi Unboxed,' a 10-day Independence Day celebration that honors India's freedom through the power of storytelling and community connection. Running from August 8-17, 2025, the campaign celebrates membership value by delivering extraordinary experiences exclusively to Times Prime members, culminating with the nationwide distribution of a limited-edition comic book created in partnership with iconic publisher Amar Chitra Katha and delivered through Zepto.

* Limited-edition 'Azaadi Ki Kahaniyaan' comic from Amar Chitra Katha, featuring inspiring stories of freedom, along with special Tinkle tales - including a fun adventure of the beloved Suppandi, in collaboration with Times Prime.

The highlight of the campaign is 'Azaadi Ki Kahaniyaan' - a specially commissioned comic that showcases inspiring stories of unsung heroes from India's freedom struggle. It also features a special Independence Day story by Tinkle, including a dedicated Suppandi page and engaging activities. This unique collaboration celebrates cultural pride through storytelling, creating a bridge between cherished childhood memories and contemporary membership experiences. For the first time, these stories are being featured on Times Prime, embodying the campaign's core mission of honoring India's heritage while delivering exclusive access to extraordinary experiences.

On August 14th-15th, customers across India will receive this specially curated edition comic with their Zepto orders, making it one of the largest comic distribution initiatives in recent years.

Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, said, "At Times Prime, we're always looking for unique ways to surprise our members and this playful twist is our way of doing just that. We're delighted to partner with Amar Chitra Katha on this Independence Day!"

Throughout the 10-day campaign, Times Prime members will discover extraordinary daily experiences dropping at 12 PM, featuring exclusive access to premium partner brands including Starbucks, Country Delight, Paytm Flights, Klook, and emerging lifestyle brands like Hibiscus Monkey, Secret Alchemist, and kombucha brand Sbooch. Each daily surprise reinforces Times Prime's commitment to delivering exclusive access while building a community of members who value extraordinary experiences over ordinary offerings.

The campaign targets Times Prime's growing membership base, which has seen significant expansion as Indian consumers increasingly seek curated lifestyle experiences and exclusive access to premium brands.

"Our focus at Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle is to bring the best of Indian storytelling, both classic and contemporary, to the world. We're thrilled to partner with Times Prime on this innovative Independence Day campaign. We hope our stories cheer and inspire readers all over the country,"said, Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Editor-in-Chief, Tinkle.

Azaadi Unboxed reinforces Times Prime's brand promise of delivering extraordinary experiences and exclusive access, differentiating itself through cultural authenticity and community-building rather than traditional promotional approaches. The campaign demonstrates how nostalgic storytelling can create deeper member engagement while celebrating cultural pride and the values that define the Times Prime community.

The initiative also demonstrates Times Prime's commitment to supporting Indian publishing and cultural content, partnering with Amar Chitra Katha's 50+ year legacy in Indian storytelling.

About the Campaign

- Duration: August 8-17, 2025

- Daily Offers: Exclusive deals dropping at 12 PM daily for Times Prime members

- Comic Distribution: August 14-15 via Zepto orders nationwide

- Partners: Amar Chitra Katha, Zepto, plus 10+ lifestyle and service brands

- Target: Times Prime's member base across India

About Times Prime

Times Prime is India's leading premium lifestyle membership platform, offering curated experiences and exclusive access to top brands across dining, entertainment, travel, and lifestyle categories. With over [X million] members, Times Prime has established itself as the go-to platform for Indian consumers seeking premium lifestyle benefits.

About Amar Chitra Katha

Amar Chitra Katha, founded in 1967 by Anant Pai, is India's largest and one of India's oldest comic book companies, with a library of over 600 titles in 20 languages covering mythology, history, fables, folklore and classical Indian literature. Selling over 5 million copies annually, it has expanded digitally, reaching a global audience through the ACK Comics App, Kindle, and platforms like Alexa, Audible and YouTube. Having collaborated with over 500 brands, it continues to introduce new titles and adapt its iconic art style for new generations of readers worldwide.

