Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Powered by John Jacobs, the Toast Wine & Beer Festival has been buzzing with a fresh look this May. Jio World Drive in Mumbai was painted red last weekend by fun-loving denizens - and the beautiful city of Bengaluru is next. Thrumming with electrifying scenes, Toast Fest is the place to be this summer.

The festival, hosted in collaboration with eyewear brand John Jacobs, features homegrown as well as international beer and wine brands. John Jacobs has crafted a gigantic eyewear installation to create a larger than life experience for attendees.

Along with eye charts that carry witty messages around the venue and a polaroid photo booth with hidden JJ perks, the scenery at Toast is more spirited than ever before.

A magnificent Beer Arcade, 20+ food pop-ups and live performances by the coolest artists in the country await this weekend extravaganza.

Visitors can indulge in games like beer pong and activities like sip & paint, face-art, and much more. With so many exciting prospects, it is no wonder that the Mumbai tickets were sold out for May 21st & 22nd.

"Passionate about music, culture and lifestyle experiences, the JJ Fam has an unmatched zest for life. At curated events like Toast Wine & Beer Fest, John Jacobs builds a connection with its core audience in a fun and exuberant manner. In partnership with Toast, we're presenting our customers with the most thrilling sights in town!" said Apeksha Gupta, CEO, John Jacobs

Spectacular gigs by artists like The Yellow Diary, Dikshant, Dorwin John, Dj Sa, Jhalli, Hanumankind, Raghu Dixit, and Kayan are on the roster as well. Event-goers can sip drinks from renowned wine and beer brands like Moonshine, Hoegarden, Bira, Carlsberg, Fratelli, Jacobs Creek, Hakutsuru Sake, Charles Roux, Hakushika, etc. to get their weekend buzz on.

Captivating music, summer coolers, hangouts with besties and uber-chic eye-fashion - Toast Wine & Beer Fest powered by John Jacobs, in partnership with WMS, SteppinOut by Dineout and Passcode Hospitality, promises to be the best weekend ever! Hurry - book your tickets on PayTm Insider before they are sold out.

John Jacobs, the #1 eyewear brand in India offers the trendiest eyewear for men and women, who believe in making smart choices in life. They provide the best of international eyewear trends at affordable prices.

They have 24 stores across six major Indian cities and have started off on their international expansion with their first flagship store in Singapore city and an aggressive plan to grow to five stores in the next six months.

They have also disrupted the eyewear purchasing experience, offering a 3D Tryon feature on their app and a 180-degree simulated view for consumers to make a more informed choice from the comfort and safety of their homes.

