Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13: Toothlens, in collaboration with Star Health, Allied Insurance Company and Vizza Broking Services, has launched India's first cashless Dental OPD insurance program, bringing dental care under mainstream health insurance for the first time. Millions of Indians lack access to affordable dental care, leading to untreated oral diseases and high out-of-pocket expenditures.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, with the burden disproportionately affecting low and middle-income populations. This innovative initiative addresses a crucial healthcare gap by providing individuals with cashless access to preventive and essential dental care, ensuring financial protection and promoting timely intervention.

"With our expertise in managing digital dental insurance programs, we aim to redefine how Indians perceive and access dental care. This product ensures that routine checkups and advanced treatments are covered, making oral health a priority," said Dr. Manoj Rajan, CEO of Toothlens.

Vizza Broking Services plays a crucial role in ensuring that this groundbreaking insurance product reaches a broad consumer base. The company is streamlining the distribution and accessibility of the policy, ensuring seamless enrollment and claims processing.

"Dental insurance has long been a missing component in India's healthcare ecosystem. This partnership fills that gap, making essential oral healthcare financially viable for individuals and families," said Mr. Ranganathan, Chief Principal Officer, Vizza Broking Services.

The WHO has urged countries to integrate essential oral health services into primary healthcare and universal health coverage (UHC). Star Health Insurance is taking a pioneering step in this direction by including dental care in its coverage model, aligning with global efforts to make oral healthcare more accessible.

"At Star Health, we understand the financial burden that dental treatments can impose on individuals. This initiative represents a step forward in bridging the insurance gap and ensuring that essential oral healthcare is accessible to everyone," said Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health Insurance.

Oral diseases, including cavities, gum infections, and tooth loss, affect millions of Indians, and almost all expenses are currently paid for out-of-pocket. This lack of financial protection leads many to delay or avoid necessary dental care, exacerbating health issues over time.

This cashless dental OPD insurance product, introduced by Toothlens in partnership with Star Health and Vizza Broking Services, removes financial barriers to essential oral healthcare. It enables individuals to receive preventive, routine, and advanced treatments without worrying about upfront payments, promoting a shift toward early diagnosis and cost-effective care.

As a leading dental tech company, Toothlens has integrated cutting-edge digital solutions to simplify claims, appointment bookings, and provider access. Policyholders can seamlessly locate network clinics, book consultations, and access treatments cash-free, ensuring hassle-free and transparent service.

Policyholders can avail of a wide range of dental services through an extensive network of clinics managed by Toothlens.

Coverage includes:-

-Preventive Care: Tele-dental consultations, regular checkups, and X-rays.

-Basic Treatments: Tooth-colored fillings, extractions, and scaling.

- Advanced Procedures: Root canals, crowns, tooth replacements, and gum disease treatments.

By making preventive dental care more accessible, this initiative is expected to significantly improve oral health outcomes and reduce long-term healthcare costs. 80% of dental diseases are preventable with early intervention, making insurance coverage a crucial factor in improving national health metrics.

The WHO's Global Strategy on Oral Health (2023-2030) emphasises the integration of dental care into primary healthcare systems. This initiative aligns with the global call for financial protection in oral healthcare, ensuring that essential dental treatments are covered without imposing a financial burden on individuals.

Toothlens, Star Health, and Vizza are committed to expanding this model across India, with plans to onboard 10,000 clinics and providers by the end of the year. Additionally, the companies are exploring enhancements, including family plans and corporate partnerships, to further extend the impact of this initiative.

About Toothlens

Toothlens is a technology-driven company revolutionizing dental insurance by partnering with insurers to develop and manage comprehensive dental programs. Toothlens uses advanced digital solutions to simplify claims processing and expand access to affordable dental care.

About Star Health Insurance

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. is India's first standalone health insurance company, offering a wide array of innovative and customer-centric health insurance products. With a focus on accessibility and affordability, Star Health continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian population.

About Vizza Broking Services

Vizza Broking Services is a trusted insurance intermediary specializing in connecting customers with bespoke insurance solutions. With a strong customer-first approach, Vizza ensures that innovative products like the Dental OPD plan reach those who need them most.

