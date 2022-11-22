New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): Fame Finders presents the names of the top 10 admiring personalities who've set themselves apart through their undeniable contributions to the world and people around them.

They have what it takes to inspire and motivate others.

These top 10 influential personalities are blooming in diverse industries through their intellectuality and unbeatable excellence. Here are the names below:

1. Dr. AMIT DUA

Dr. Amit Dua is currently working as an Assistant professor in the Computer Science Department of BITS Pilani, Pilani, where he has been teaching for over six years. Dr. Amit is the Honorary Adjunct Distinguished Scientist-Professor and Head of the Blockchain Branch (India) at SIRG. As an educator, he has trained over 6000 students. He is the founder and CEO of Yushu Excellence Technologies Private Limited. Amit's book on Blockchain Technology and Applications is highly acclaimed amongst academia and research.

Dr. Amit is the co-author of the Amazon national best-selling books on "Machine Learning" and "Cybercrime and Cyber Hygiene". He has published over 50 international publications and filed Indian patents and copyright for Blockchain innovation. Dr. Amit is a certified life coach and advanced Pranic healer. He is living to fulfill his mission to help 10 Million people realize their true potential.

2. NITIN BABURAO PATIL

Nitin Baburao Patil is a Motivational Speaker, Author, Writer, Social Activist, and the founder of Uttung Bharari Training Academy. He is an Academically Pharmacist with over 32 years of Pharmaceutical Experience.

He has written various motivational articles for a prestigious Maharashtra Govt aided magazine UDYOJAK and has conducted The Power Of Positive Attitude Motivational sessions for several colleges including D Y Patil School of Pharmacy Nerul, Navi Mumbai, MKTBTS College of Pharmacy, Nashik, and many more.

He has been honoured as chief guest at Konkan Gyanpeeth Rahul Dharkar College of Pharmacy and Research Centre for the convocation ceremony

Through his NGO, Uttung Bharari Foundation, he has conducted various free health camps and works for the Empowerment of Students of Rural Areas by Conducting free sessions on personality development.

3. NILIMA RAJESH KAMDAR

Nilima Rajesh Kamdar started her career as a freelance HR professional in 1986. Carry forwarded her recruitment profession and in 2009 she founded Nilima Jobs. She worked for her dream from the scratch, building up resources, clientele, and a reputation in the industry.

Global recruitment brand Nilima Jobs is a human capital solutions provider, as well as provides talent acquisition services to many corporate houses, listed companies renowned organizations within India and overseas. Now, she has authored the book " Unlock your potential.

The founder has also focussed on problems faced by women employees while remote working. Women were given flexible working hours without pay cuts. Nilima Kamdar has been awarded the Women Achiever of India (2013) award in the employment sector by PEOPLE's FOUNDATION and has been honored with Swaawlambika Samman Award on 7th March 2021 in New Delhi.

4. PRAACHI NAGPAL

She has completed her graduation from NIFT- where she specialized in celebrity and fashion styling after her course in fashion communication. She graduated with the prestigious most innovative graduation project award, and now she is pursuing her MBA in luxury management from IFA Paris. Praachi got into modeling and pageants at the age of 18 and has tried and worked for 7 years to finally become a miss India. As a type 1 diabetic, Praachi didn't let her disability bring her down to achieve what she set her heart on. She has also been working with the WHO as an advocate to bring awareness in India about type 1 diabetes.

5. Dr. OMKAR PRASAD BAIDYA

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, MBBS, MD, Ph.D., and a member of NYAS, SAGES, Epilepsy Foundation, USA, World Society Of Interdisciplinary Antiaging Medicine, and British Physiological Society, and European Atherosclerosis Society. He has received his accreditation from international universities, namely - Harvard Medical School, Yale University School Of Medicine, John-Hopkins University School Of Medicine, And Vanderbilt University, USA.

He has written books on moral philosophy, universal ethics, human virtues, human morality, and beyond, and has also been honored with:

1. Dr. BR Ambedkar National Award

2. Dr BR Ambedkar International Award

3. Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Peace Award

4. Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award

5. Bharat Bhushan Award

6. Bharat Sree Award

7. Bharat Vibhusan Award

8. Asia Peace Prize

9. Gandhi Mandela Award

10. Rashtriya Ekata Award

11. Jagadish Chandra National Talent Search Exam Encouragement Award-2002

12. Mathematical State Olympiad Award

13. National Physics Olympiad 2003 State Topper

14. Visharad In Tabla Instrumentation

15. Iap Medical Quiz Topper, Rims 2007, And Many More

6. ANOOPAMA MUKERJEE LOHANA

"We, as a collective, have traveled far, outward, long enough. It is time to go deep, within!", says Anoopama Mukerjee Lohana, to a world rearranging its priorities, after the pandemic!

15 years of successful media life, transitioned into her true calling to facilitate Body, Mind, and Spirit wellbeing, for a balanced, abundant life. Her mission is to DEMYSTIFY & NORMALISE SPIRITUALITY, ANCIENT WISDOM, and HOLISTIC HEALING for the modern urban.

A certified Sound Energy Alchemist, CrystalSonic Therapist, Kriya Meditation Mentor, Anoopama has trained, mentored, and shared her practices with individuals, groups, and corporates, for over two decades. She is an expert curator and facilitator of Experiential WellBeing through Retreats, Workshops, Festivals, and Programs that offer all levels of Yoga, Sound Healing, Kriya, Meditation, Forestbaths, Earth Commune, art, movement, music, and local, cultural experiences.

She now heads the Experiential Wellness business pillar with Baidyanath Life Sciences - the Wellness Industry's first, Integrated, Holistic Wellness Curation and Management Expertise.

It combines over 100 years of the brand's Ayurveda heritage with holistic practices and new-age science of ethical beauty, wellness, and wellbeing, to curate, execute and manage the Wellness Experience for Hospitality, Real Estate, and Corporate institutions.

7. SANGEETA KABRA

Sangeeta Kabra is a life coach and always wanted to help people by providing a systematic methodical way to manage today's stressful environment. Her purpose is to empower, help and motivate people to become their best. She finds holistic solutions by considering all possibilities carefully, asking the right question to bring hidden thoughts out from others.

A life coach wishes to strike a perfect balance in life for people seeking help and that is what inspired her to initiate her brand 'PerfectU' and the social initiative 'PerfectU Wellness & Research Center".

She is fully dedicated to eradicating issues concerning the health of an individual, society, and relationships. Through her Foundation, she provides education and employment opportunities to women and children.

8. SATISH PATHAK

Mr. Satish Pathak, a visionary entrepreneur founded Futurol Moteur Globale Private Ltd. in 2018. He graduated from NIT Silchar, PGDMM from NMIMS Mumbai, and Senior Business Leadership Diploma from IIM Bangalore. Having rich experience in Automotive Aftermarket in Parts, Lubes & Services with Automobile Stalwarts , Pathak brings a lot to the table & Value to a start-up Business.

Apart from India, Pathak has worked in different geographies across Globe, gaining invaluable experience as a Person & Professional.

As he says "Success can only be achieved with hard work and consistency in your work". His passion has already bagged a few awards for FMGPL in a short span of time, including "Top Ten Lubricant Manufacturer of 2021" by Industry Outlook.

"The Global Choice Awards 2021" and "Indian Achiever's Award for Emerging Company" to name a few.

Futurol Moteur Globale is the Manufacturer, Exporter & Marketer of a complete range of Automotive Brakes, Clutches, Lubricants, Greases & Filters. Recently, the company signed a contract with Umran Malik, Fastest Indian Bowler, for Brand endorsement.

9. VIREN C. DAYAL

Viren C. Dayal is an LSC-certified trainer, in Customs Law applied Rules and Regulations. He is a commercially focused manager and business director with over 35 years of experience ranging from multinational corporations to closely-held partnership firms.

Possesses deep expertise in the fields of international import/export, clearing, forwarding, transportation, shipping, customs laws, tax, world trade (WTO), and dealing with varied sectors such as chemicals, textiles, engineering goods, polypropylene, etc.

He is passionate about teaching and developing young minds in order to make them reach their full potential. He has also been awarded citations by Brihan Mumbai Customs Broker Association for imparting knowledge and training to the fraternity and also successfully handling the general elections for 20 years.

10. Dr. MONICA NAGPAL

Dr. Monica Nagpal is a Ph.D. in education and a certified meditation and Mindfulness coach. She is a founder of HopeandHappiiness and also a parent advisor. She uses mindfulness, Hypnotherapy, and NLP tools to enable women and children to bring out their inherent potential for excellence. She helps parents renew their connection with their children and thus have a harmonious family.

She is also an inner image consultant enabling women to recognize their true selves. Based on her experience as a Buddhism practitioner, she helps to find the root cause of your problem before finding the solution.

She advocates value-based education methodology and integrates mindfulness and meditation and uses them as tools for bringing transformation in individuals. She envisions creating a world in which all living beings can coexist in harmony and flourish eternally.

