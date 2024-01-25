VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 25: Entrepreneurship is always an enriching experience where you not just serve society but also provide employment. These inspiring people not just create a positive impact but also create a legacy for future generations. The successful and inspiring personalities have always been a torchbearer of society and have been paving the path for future generations and creating long-lasting inspiration, especially for the youth.

Falguni Nayar, Founder, Nykaa

Falguni Nayar is an Indian billionaire businesswoman, who is the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa, formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures which is an acronym of her own name. Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires. Nayar was born and raised in a Gujarati family in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her father was a businessman and ran a small bearings company, assisted by her mother. She is a graduate in B.Com from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics and a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (1985 batch).

In April 2012, at the age of 50, she founded Nykaa with $2 million of her own money. Nykaa was worth $2.3 billion as of 2021 bringing Nayar's fortune to an estimated $1.1 billion. Nayar is one of 2 self-made female Indian billionaires, the other being Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Nykaa listed at $13 billion valuation on 10 November 2021. Soon after Nykaa went public, Nayar became the wealthiest self-made female Indian, with her net worth rising to the tune of $6.5 billion, and entered the list of top 20 Indians by net worth. In 2022, Nayar made her debut in the Forbes India Rich List at rank 44. Nykaa's CEO and one of India's richest women, Falguni Nayar's salary for the financial year 2023 stood at Rs6.81 crore.

Ashneer Grover, Co-founder, BharatPe

Ashneer Grover is an Indian businessman and entrepreneur, best known as the co-founder and CEO of BharatPe. He has been recognized for his contributions in the fintech industry and was listed in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2020 for Retail & E-commerce. Ashneer Grover began his professional journey in the banking sector, serving in diverse roles across Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank. His key responsibilities involved risk and credit analysis - skills he would later bring into play as a fintech entrepreneur. However, the turning point in Grover's career came when he co-founded BharatPe with Shashvat Nakrani. in 2018. The venture aimed to revolutionize India's digital payment landscape by providing QR code-based payment solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Under Grover's leadership, BharatPe saw rapid growth and gained significant traction in India's bustling fintech space. He steered the company towards integrating digital payment systems with traditional business models, making digital transactions more accessible and efficient for Indian merchants.

Peyush Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, Lenskart

Peyush Bansal is an Indian entrepreneur, business executive and an angel investor. He is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, an Indian multinational optical prescription eyewear retail chain, based in Gurugram. He is also a judge of the show Shark Tank India. Bansal is one of the major investors/judges on the business reality show Shark Tank India. In 2022, Bansal along with the other Shark Tank India judges appeared as a VIP contestant in Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show together with other Shark Tank India judges.

Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO Room

Ritesh Agarwal is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. Ritesh Agarwal was born in a Marwari family in Bissam Cuttack, Odisha, India and brought up in Titilagarh. His family ran a small shop in Rayagada, Odisha. He graduated from Sacred Heart School, and later St. Johns Senior Secondary School, before moving to Delhi in 2011 for college. Agarwal married Geetansha Sood, a native of Lucknow, on 7 March 2023. Agarwal signed agreements through his company OYO with hotel owners in the US in which the buildings of the owners will be rebranded under the OYO name in exchange of compensation and guarantee income but left out the information that OYO is not authorised to operate franchise business in the state of California for which in March 2019, OYO was fined $200,000 by California regulators. The company also received a cease and desist order from Washington, after regulators found OYO made offers to many hotel owners and managers, without proper registration.

Uma Mansharamani, Co-founder, Tajurba Business Network Pvt. Ltd.

Uma Mansharamani is a name that outshines as a symbol of empowerment and success in the ever-changing Indian business scene. Ms. Mansharamani, a business and life coach based in Gurgaon, has made a name for herself in the business world as a motivational speaker, author, trainer, and serial entrepreneur. As the co-founder of Tajurba Business Network Pvt. Ltd., Uma Mansharamani has become a guiding force for business owners and enthusiasts seeking to accomplish the complexities of the modern business environment. Her approach revolves around empowering individuals to adopt goal-oriented strategies, ultimately leading to increased revenue and sustainable success. What sets Uma apart is not just her success, but the resilience she demonstrated in the face of adversity. Starting her career as an Apparel Exporter, she swiftly climbed the ranks to become one of Delhi NCR's top exporters. To add more to her glory, her business attained the pinnacle of success as one of Delhi NCR's foremost exporters. Her remarkable journey includes the achievement of overseeing an IPO that garnered overwhelming support, with subscription rates surpassing 300 times. Her company received prestigious recognition from the then President of India, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, who presented an award for achieving the highest revenue growth in a single year within her business category. She was also awarded the Most Promising Woman Entrepreneur Achiever of the Year in 1996.

Beyond her role as an entrepreneur and coach, Uma Mansharamani is a woman icon dedicated to recognizing and uplifting emerging business personalities. She organizes various business conclaves that serve as platforms for growth, motivation, and recognition. One of her upcoming initiatives, the 'Tajurba Startups and MSMEs Conclave cum Awards,' is a testament to Uma's commitment to fostering excellence in the business community. Scheduled for March 16, 2024, at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, New Delhi, the conclave promises to be a gathering of emerging, rising, and leading companies across diverse business categories. The event will feature knowledge sessions by reputed speakers and industry experts, engaging panel discussions, and opportunities for businesses to showcase their services and products through exhibition stalls. The pinnacle of the event will be the awards ceremony, recognizing the excellence of Startups and MSMEs --a true celebration of entrepreneurial spirit. Uma Mansharamani's courage and strength shine through in her commitment to initiatives like the Tajurba Startups and MSMEs Conclave. As a successful entrepreneur in India, she continues to inspire, enlighten, and uplift others, proving that true success is not just about personal achievements but about creating a legacy that empowers the entire community

Arvind Arasavilli, Entrepreneur

Aravind Arasavilli stands as a distinguished figure in the realm of business and entrepreneurship, leaving an indelible mark through his visionary leadership and diverse ventures. Born in the vibrant city of Vijayawada, India, his journey is a testament to relentless determination and a global perspective. A luminary in the business world, he earned his stripes by obtaining an MBA in the United States, acquiring invaluable insights that would later shape his entrepreneurial endeavours. At the helm of the Exxeella Education Group, Arasavilli has pioneered a study abroad consultancy that has become a beacon for aspiring students seeking international education opportunities. His commitment to empowering the youth with access to quality education has solidified the group's reputation as a trusted guide in the complex landscape of global academic pursuits. In the United States, Param Technologies, under Arasavilli's leadership, has emerged as a prominent player in the technology sector. This dynamic company excels in providing innovative solutions, contributing to the ever-evolving landscape of information technology.

Alpine Techq, another brainchild of Arasavilli, serves as a cornerstone in the employment sector. A robust job consultancy, it plays a pivotal role in connecting skilled professionals with rewarding opportunities, contributing to the growth of both individuals and businesses. Beyond the corporate field, Arasavilli's philanthropic spirit is manifested through the Arasavilli Aravind Charitable Trust. This institution channels resources into social initiatives, making a positive impact on communities and individuals in need. In the educational landscape, Arasavilli has made substantial contributions with the Helapuri Institute of Technology & Science in Eluru City. This institution stands as a testament to his commitment to fostering knowledge and providing students with a platform to excel in the fields of science and technology. Adding another dimension to his diverse portfolio, ADBC Channel reflects Arasavilli's foray into media. This channel serves as a platform for disseminating information, sharing insights, and connecting with a wider audience. In summary, Aravind Arasavilli's journey from Vijayawada to the global stage is a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen and dedication to societal betterment. Through his multifaceted ventures, he has not only carved a niche for himself but has also contributed significantly to education, technology, employment, and community welfare.

Shradha Sharma, Founder, YourStory

Shradha Sharma is an Indian journalist and entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of YourStory. Sharma was born in Patna, Bihar, India. She shifted to New Delhi in 1997. She did a bachelor's and master's degree in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi. She completed her master's degree from Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad. Sharma started her career being a brand advisor at The Times of India. After that, she worked as an assistant vice president at the business channel CNBC TV18. In 2008, she founded YourStory, a startup media platform. An Indian Revenue Services officer from the 2007 batch, Shraddha Joshi Sharma is 45 years old. She is the ideal representation of a woman. She is the spouse of successful IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Writing and selling stories can be an enjoyable way to make money online! Here are some great sites you should check out: Wattpad: A free site allowing authors to share their stories, build an audience, and earn money. You can find readers by adding new content regularly or participating in the social platform.

Renu Malhotra, Social Activist and Beauty Expert

Renu Malhotra, a name resonating not just in the corridors of fashion and high society but deeply etched in the realms of altruism and empowerment. Her journey isn't just about glitz and glamour; it's a narrative of selflessness, dedication, and a fervent commitment to uplifting others. At the core of Renu's multifaceted life lies an unwavering dedication to serving others. As an executive member of the Mahila Mandal and Stree Shakti, her involvement extends beyond mere representation, delving into hands-on initiatives that shape the lives of women around her. Her passion for societal betterment stems from a deep-rooted inclination nurtured since her formative years in an affluent business family. Despite her remarkable achievements in the fashion world and her academic prowess with a degree in Chemistry honors from Hansraj College, Renu chose to put her family first. A decision to prioritize her personal life over a burgeoning career spoke volumes about her commitment to nurturing a loving household, where her two daughters flourished under her guidance. Her daughters' remarkable journey, achieving Engineering and MBA degrees from esteemed institutions, stands testament to Renu's unwavering belief in women's empowerment. Their success in the corporate sphere as VPs and Directors in global MNCs reflects the values instilled by their mother - values that empower women to break barriers and excel. But Renu's impact extends far beyond her immediate family. Her involvement in pageants and ramp walks for social causes exemplifies her belief in using her platform for the greater good. Her numerous accolades for championing social causes, including the prestigious Nidar Hamesha award as a caregiver for cancer survivors, highlight her compassion and selflessness.

Her grace, dignity, and empathy embody a life dedicated to lifting others from the shadows of adversity. As a beacon of inspiration, Renu's presence graces countless events where she serves not just as a guest of honor but as a symbol of hope and empowerment. Her persona resonates with grace and strength, setting an example for the younger generation to emulate. Through her actions and endeavors, Renu Malhotra encapsulates the adage, "what you sow is what you reap." Her life is a living testament to the belief that selflessness, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of empowering others ultimately yields the most profound rewards. In a world often consumed by personal pursuits, Renu stands as a reminder that true fulfillment lies in the service of others.

Namita Thapar, Entrepreneur & Shark Tank India Jury Season 1&2

Namita Thapar is one of India's most successful women entrepreneurs and has been instrumental in Emcure's growth and success. She is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. She appeared on Television as one of the investors on the top-rated business reality show, Shark Tank India Seasons 1 and 2. Born in a traditional Gujarati family on March 21, 1977, in Pune, Maharashtra, Namita comes from a background where education was given utmost importance in one's life and was considered a ladder to success in life. So, from the beginning, Namita was a very intelligent girl, and her family provided her with the best-in-class education throughout her educational career.

She completed her Chartered Accountancy from ICAI at just 21 and later got her MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. Always aspiring to be a successful businesswoman, she dedicated her early life to her work and learning new skills to be the best in her field. Namita started her professional career in the United States Bay Area, where she worked for six years in the field of marketing & finance in two different companies. After that, she returned to India and joined her father's business, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, as a Chief Financial Officer. After being the CFO for ten years, she then thought of doing something different that could give her job satisfaction and can take her company to new heights. She has managed multifaceted portfolios in HR, domestic marketing, and finance. She oversees over 3,000 medical representatives across India, contributing over $1 billion in sales. Namita also serves on the boards of Fuqua School of Business and Finolex Cables. Namita is also the founder and CEO of Incredible Ventures Ltd, a company that trains young people in entrepreneurship from 11 to 18. She is also an active member of the Pune chapter of the Young Presidents Organization.

Prafull Billore, Entrepreneur

MBA Chaiwala, also known as Prafull Billore, is a businessman and the owner and founder of the franchise. He was brought into the world on 14 January 1996 in the Dhar locale of the Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, he finished his early education in his hometown. From that point onward, he graduated with a Lone wolf of Business (B.Com) from Devi Ahilya College in Indore. After graduating, he wanted to continue his education at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) by passing the Common Admission Test (CAT) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). He traveled to Ahmedabad and put in a lot of effort in order to pass the entrance exam, but he failed it twice.

Since childhood, he had the idea of doing something big. He thought that it was better to start one's own small business than to work for someone else and love it so much he could get a big job later. He joined a private college to pursue an MBA due to pressure from his family after failing the entrance exam at the age of 21. A quick search on Wiki can provide you with a detailed biography of his life, including his early years, rise to fame, and current projects. You can also follow him on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date with his latest projects and initiatives. Whether you're a fan of his work or simply interested in learning more about this inspiring individual, there are plenty of resources available to help you get started.

