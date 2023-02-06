New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/ATK): Presales are exciting moments in the development of any cryptocurrency project. During a presale phase, investors buy into the future potential of young cryptocurrencies, funding their launch and creating huge amounts of hype and expectation for their performance as they take their first steps into the crypto market.

Projects such as the superstar Big Eyes Coin (BIG), as well as other exciting coins including Dogodoge (DOGO) and Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) are currently working through their presale stages, making waves in the world of blockchain currencies.

Also Read | Further Promoting Skill Development, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Read on to find out more about these three projects, and the unique and exciting aspects each brings to the table as they go through their presales.

Dogodoge (DOGO): Dogecoin 2.0? The exciting Dogodoge (DOGO) is fashioned in the same mould as precursor meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and the father of all meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Also Read | Meet Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari: Who Converted Life’s Thorns Into A Thorn.

It bears many of the same hallmarks as these popular meme currencies - dog-themed marketing, fun and friendly worded copy, and an irreverent approach to developing a profitable meme coin.

What makes Dogodoge (DOGO) truly special is its built-in NFT collection, which will surely supercharge both its presale and its eventual launch. This is also coupled with the project's integrated metaverse element, called the 'Dogoverse.' Many crypto investors are very excited by the prospect of metaverse integration in upcoming crypto projects, and so this presale is certainly one you should keep an eye on.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC): The Heir ApparentBaby Bitcoin (BBTC) is a unique project that aspires to reach the same heights as its namesake, the mighty Bitcoin (BTC). As a meme-inspired version of the first cryptocurrency, it is based on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

The most fascinating element of this presale token is the team's idea of applying a 5 per cent tax to every Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) transaction. The funds gathered from these taxes will be distributed to token holders, meaning the more transactions are made using BBTC, the more the token's community will benefit.

Big Eyes Coin: Prince of PresalesBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is among the most exciting cryptocurrency projects to come out in the last few years. It's still in its presale but has already raised an eye-watering USD 22.5M in presale purchases.

It's difficult to say what the cause of Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) success may be - but likely it has to do with the super-cute marketing brand of the project. With fun and attractive design works advertising the coin, and a development team that consistently produces high-quality memes, advertisements, and artworks promoting the coin, it's no surprise that the crypto flock has responded positively to the potential of Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The development team of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has also often run promotional campaigns, offered bonus codes, and hosted competitions in order to create a devoted community and keep fans invested.

At the time of writing, there's a massive bonus code on offer: when buying tokens during the presale of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), apply the code: LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a massive 200 per cent bonus on your purchase amount. According to the developers of this coin, this is the last promotional code they'll run in the presale, so act now while you still have the chance!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)