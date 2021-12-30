Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Crooning to 2021's biggest hits and their favourites, the celeb music artists revealed their resolutions and hopes for the future, along with a bunch of fun gossip.

As far as New Year parties go, nothing can make it more magical than a set of music artists coming together to celebrate an audiophile's dream that 2021 was. Smule hosted a virtual New Year's Bash 2022 and invited a bunch of fun-loving and extremely talented artists to grace the event. Needless to say, it was a rocking eve!

Bringing in the wisecracking RJ Kisna from Delhi as the host, Smule's New Year's Bash 2022 was a certified smash hit when the viewers saw the star-studded guest introductions. The singers lent their beautiful voices to their favourite tracks on the Zoom call as well as on Smule Karoke app, where fans and budding singers can join them.

Starting with the youngest on the scene, budding singer and Instagram star Tanishka Bahl has lakhs of view on her rendition of the Punjabi song Kina Chir by The PropheC, on her YouTube channel. With a huge stock of loyal followers, Bahl is a chirpy, carefree 17-year-old who said, "I am just having a lot of fun and waiting to hear the others sing." As RJ Kisna and the other insisted, Bahl, performed a soulful rendition of Raatan Lambiyaan from the film Shershaah. The love ballad suited her lilting voice beautifully.

Following Bahl, the next guest to introduce herself said she is fida on music's ada. A lovely singer who gave the peppy number Naah Goriye in the film Bala, along with Harrdy Sandhu, Swasti Mehul Jain loves everything about music. In love with genres ranging from indie pop, Punjabi pop music, to Sufi, folk, and traditional hymns, Jain sang a few beautiful songs from the film Shershaah during the Smule New Year's Bash 2022.

The next guest is part of a music genre that has suddenly and in the very best way taken root in India. Rapper Rohit Kumar Chaudhary aka RcR expressed his joy at being part of the Smule New Year's Bash 2022. On being asked if he has any plans for New Year's Eve, the Punjabi munda said he may have jigs in Dubai. Sharing a very sweet personal story, RcR said that 2021 was good for him as he finally fulfilled his mother's wish of owning gold jewelry by buying them for her. "I could do it after so much struggle," said RcR to collective sighs and goosebumps.

Shahzan Mujeeb, who left his 9 to 5 job as a software engineer to pursue a full-time music career, was the next guest to grace the Smule New Year's Bash 2022. The ex-Indian Idol participant's romantic song Ekk Vaari is the new rage amongst young romantics.

Nudging in the next guest, RJ Kisna prompted a few giggles out of her as singer Priyanshi Srivastava introduced herself. Calling the Smule New Year's Bash 2022 her very first virtual party, Srivastava talked about her experiences in 2021 which included her participation in the Indian Pro Music League. She then went on to sing the soulful Lag Ja Gale to much appreciation from the guests and her fans.

Inching towards the second last guest, most of RJ Kisna's banter was complemented by artist Ankur Tewari, who kept a straight face and a witty quip ready, every time. Strumming softly on his guitar, he set a mood singing his own song Jeene Mein Aaye Maza from Gully Boy, during the Smule New Year's Bash 2022. The old-world charm of the song got everyone swaying their heads in pleasure.

Finally, the last guest of the Smule New Year's Bash 2022, singer Jasleen Royal, needed no introduction. The guests and fans unanimously agreed that she had to sing her most loved love song Raanjha from Shershaah and a collective sigh and wow was heard after she finished.

Talking about her New Year celebrations, Royal said that she is looking forward to taking a break and spending quality time with her family.

As the Smule New Year's Bash 2022 wrapped up, all the guests said that they all are very active on Smule Karoke app. So, if you are a music lover and a fan, you will find all the artists from above and others from across the world, jamming on Smule. You can also collaborate with them on Smule Karoke app and fulfill your wish to sing with a celeb artist.

So what are you waiting for? Whether you are holidaying with your loved one or spending a quiet New Year alone at home, you can always find a musical companion on Smule Karoke app and get jamming. And who knows, it may just be one of those shining musical stars!

