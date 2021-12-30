Chennaiyin FC would eye a return to winning ways when they take on an out-of-form Bengaluru FC outfit in the Indian Super League 2021-22 on Thursday, December 30. The match would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Chennaiyin FC would look to recover from what was a sound defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters in their last match. Their defense did not put in a good performance against Kerala and Chennaiyin would be aware of not making the same errors against Bengaluru. They are currently placed sixth on the points table and have 11 points from seven games and a victory today can take them up to the fourth spot. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Bengaluru FC on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign so far and they have won a single game since a victory over NorthEast United in their first match of the season. They would indeed be under the pump in this game as another defeat might as well spell the end of their campaign. With only six points from eight matches, they need to make a move on and start winning consistently, if they plan on changing their fortunes this season.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama. The match will take place on December 30, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

