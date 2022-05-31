Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tower Vision is an independent tower management company specializing in providing passive infrastructure and related services to the telecommunication industry in India, which is shared among multiple telecom service providers.

Since its inception in 2006, the tower management company has been expanding its footprint across the nation while servicing all major telecom service providers. The organization is consistently evolving and working towards setting up tower sites in a better and sustained manner, by enabling multi-tenancy sites with high uptime, and cost-efficiency. To deliver a better employee experience, Tower Vision is leveraging Workelevate, a digital workplace service automation platform with live remote support that resolves employee queries with a 360° approach. Having a rule-based chatbot, seamless integration capabilities and backed by live remote analysts, Workelevate helps create a more productive, hassle-free digital workplace environment. Tower Vision is empowering its workforce with Workelevate's employee-centric features like self-service, IT self-healing, and instant automation-led digital workplace support. It enables employees to access support through their preferred channel while admins can monitor, track and perform resolutions. "Workelevate has been instrumental in improving our IT support services for a better employee experience amid hybrid work. Simplifying digital workplace management, the platform is delivering up to our expectations." - Inderjeet Singh, Head IT, Tower Vision. Employees can self-help using one-click resolutions through an omnichannel chatbot while reducing the dependency on IT service desks. The digital workplace service automation platform with support services has eliminated routine service desk tasks by streamlining employee request resolutions through automation while the rest of the queries are resolved by live remote analysts. Workelevate is developed and managed by one of India's leading managed services providers, Progressive Infotech with its expertise in end-user experience management over two decades. Joining the list of top enterprises that use Workelevate, Tower Vision is moving ahead with better employee experience management.

