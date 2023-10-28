NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Keeping a finger on the pulse of the financial world is crucial for anyone looking to invest wisely. In India, one of the most coveted and closely monitored assets is gold. With its deep cultural significance and historical relevance, gold has always been a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Whether it is for personal adornment, investment purposes, or as collateral for loans, the demand for real-time gold price tracking has become increasingly critical.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel Announces Partnership With Microsoft for Integrated Calls on Teams.

In a significant move to offer enhanced services to its customers, Bajaj Finance has introduced a new feature for gold enthusiasts across India. Now, customers can access real-time information on gold rate today, ensuring that they stay updated on the latest trends in the precious metal market.

Keeping up with gold prices is easier than ever

Also Read | Netherlands vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NED vs BAN CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?.

In India, knowing the gold price is not just a matter of curiosity. It is crucial for making informed financial decisions. Whether someone is planning to purchase gold jewellery, invest in gold, or simply keep an eye on their investments, staying updated with the gold rate today in Mumbai or any other Indian city is of utmost importance.

With this real-time gold price tracking service, Bajaj Finance aims to provide its customers with the tools they need to make well-informed choices regarding their gold investments. With just a few clicks, customers can access the most up-to-date gold prices, enabling them to monitor fluctuations, and time their investment decisions effectively. Gone are the days of relying on outdated information; customers now have a reliable tool at their disposal, empowering them to navigate the complexities of the gold market with confidence and precision.

Impact of gold rates on gold loans

As gold prices fluctuate, so does the value of the gold jewellery pledged as collateral for a gold loan. When gold rates rise, the value of the collateral increases, allowing borrowers to secure higher loan amounts or lower interest rates. Therefore, staying informed about gold rates is crucial for those who have a gold loan or are considering or holding gold loans. It enables borrowers to make strategic decisions, and better manage their gold loan terms, ensuring they maximise the benefits of their investment in gold.

Bajaj Finance's real-time gold tracking service helps customers stay well-informed on gold prices and enhance their understanding of the market. With this information handy, customers can make the most of their gold investments and keep up with the dynamic gold prices in India.

Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 72.98 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)