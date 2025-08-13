New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued the manual for rating of properties for digital connectivity, the country's first standardised framework to evaluate how effectively buildings are equipped for high-speed, reliable digital access, according to a statement from the telecom regulator.

With more than 80 per cent of mobile data consumed indoors, and high-frequency band signals of 4G and 5G often weakened by modern-day building materials, robust in-building networks have become essential for work, education, healthcare, and daily digital services.

Weak indoor connectivity directly affects consumer experience and overall quality of service.

Developed under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, the manual establishes a uniform assessment methodology for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs).

It also serves as a reference framework for Property Managers (PMs) and Service Providers to plan, implement, and maintain future-ready Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI); defines transparent, standardised criteria for property ratings, including fibre readiness, in-building mobile coverage, Wi-Fi coverage, broadband speeds and overall user experience; enables buyers, tenants, and businesses to make informed decisions based on actual digital connectivity performance; and encourages developers to integrate robust digital infrastructure from the design and construction stage.

"In the 21st century, digital connectivity is not a luxury -- it is essential infrastructure, just like electricity or water. Today, it powers growth, innovation, and opportunity. This framework is a decisive step towards making every building in India ready for the Digital India vision, enabling more citizens to participate fully in our connected economy and laying the foundation for inclusive national growth," said Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI.

Reliable digital infrastructure now underpins economic growth, innovation, and social welfare.

With most data usage occurring indoors, ensuring robust in-building digital connectivity has become critical.

To address this, TRAI notified the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024 on October 25 last year. (ANI)

