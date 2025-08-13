Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is all set for a milestone moment as Delhi’s Kashish Singhal becomes the first contestant of the season to attempt the INR 1 crore question. In the latest promo, Kashish takes the hotseat after winning the "Fastest Finger First" round, sharing her heartfelt wish: “KBC ke hotseat pe aake main apne mummy-papa ka sapna poora karna chahti hoon,” (By coming to the KBC hotseat, I want to fulfil my parents’ dream). ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Secret to Confidence, Reveals ‘Oscars of Science’ Question Worth INR 7.5 Lakh (Read To Know)

Kashish Singhal Clears Family Debt

The clip shows that she has already secured INR 50 lakh. In an emotional phone call to her father, Kashish says, “Hamare upar jitna bhi karza tha, woh sab utar chuka hai ab” (All the debt we had is now completely paid off). ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Operation Sindoor Heroes Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee in ‘KBC’ Independence Day 2025 Episode (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Kashish Singhal’s Intelligence

Impressed by her calm intelligence, host Amitabh Bachchan praises her, “Jahaan Akal hai, wahaan Akad hai – bohot badhiyaan namuna hai aap uska” (Where there is intelligence, there is confidence – and you are a very fine example of that). Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if she will make history as the season’s first crorepati. KBC 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and offers viewers a chance to play along via the SonyLIV app.

