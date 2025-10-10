PNN

New Delhi [India], October 10: A new era in Indian healthcare has begun with the inception of EarlySure Diagnostics Limited, a visionary venture poised to revolutionize advanced cancer diagnostics in India. As the exclusive partner of global liquid biopsy leader IMBDx Inc., EarlySure is set to redefine cancer management through minimally invasive, highly accurate solutions. Leading this transformation are two changemakers: Simrithi Bathija, the Miss India International titleholder turned Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, and Pritam Lodh, the Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer.

For Simrithi Bathija, being crowned Miss India International marked the start of a mission where elegance meets earnest impact, turning the crown into a beacon for conversations around health, preventive care, and cancer awareness. Unlike many who gravitate towards fashion, Simrithi grounded her public journey in wellness and community empowerment. She champions the ethos that "a fit mind and a fit body can change the way we live," emphasizing that responsibility must extend to one's own health.

Now, as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Simrithi aligns her focus on preventive lifestyle and early screening with the Prime Minister's Healthy India (Swasth Bharat)mission. Her message, "Preventive healthcare and awareness are not optional anymore--they are the strongest shield we can give ourselves and our families," gains potent technical backing through EarlySure's solutions. With cancer burden in India projected to be roughly 12.8% higher in 2025 than in 2020, Simrithi's role is crucial in ensuring the dialogue around cancer stays visible, informed, and empowering. She embodies the idea that health is a collective movement and demonstrates that standing for something larger than self is the real hallmark of influence.

Pritam Lodh: Pioneering Precision with Liquid Biopsy

Pritam Lodh, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer, leads EarlySure's scientific initiatives. With an MSc in Biotechnology, an MBA in International Business Management, a PGDM in Product Management, and an Advanced Diploma in Bioinformatics, Lodh is instrumental in bringing advanced precision oncology to India. EarlySure's collaboration with IMBDx, a global leader in liquid biopsy and Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP), enables them to overcome the limitations of traditional, invasive tissue biopsies.

Pritam Lodh is dedicated to utilizing IMBDx's breakthrough technology, which analyzes cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from a simple blood sample. This innovation, powered by Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and AI-driven bioinformatics, enables:

* Early cancer detection

* Real-time monitoring of tumor evolution

* Personalized treatment planning

* Reduced patient discomfort compared to surgical biopsy

In a landscape where the liquid biopsy market is projected to surpass $20 billion globally by 2030, Lodh's vision is to make these advanced diagnostics accessible and affordable in India. "The future of oncology is non-invasive and predictive. We are not just bringing a test to India; we are delivering hope, accuracy, and a faster pathway to personalized treatment that bypasses the limitations and pain points of conventional methods," states Lodh. He highlights that up to 50% of all cancer cases are preventable, adding, "By adopting IMBDx's CancerDetect™ and CancerFind™ solutions, we are providing clinicians with actionable insights earlier, moving cancer care from late-stage reaction to true prevention and optimal therapeutic strategy."

IMBDx introduces a comprehensive range of AlphaLiquid® and CancerDetect™ assays designed to transform cancer management through cutting-edge liquid and tissue biopsy technologies.

AlphaLiquid® 100 / 1000: Comprehensive cfDNA-based profiling panels covering 192 to over 920 genes for treatment selection, monitoring, and biomarker discovery across solid tumors.

AlphaLiquid® HRR: Specialized liquid biopsy assay targeting HRR gene alterations to identify patients eligible for PARP inhibitor therapies in prostate, ovarian, and breast cancers.

AlphaLiquid® Breast: Focused cfDNA assay analyzing key breast cancer-related genes such as ESR1, PIK3CA, and AKT1, supporting targeted therapy decisions.

CancerDetect™: A personalized MRD assay for early detection of cancer recurrence in post-operative patients.

CancerFind™: A multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test utilizing whole-genome methylation sequencing for high-risk and healthy populations.

With industry-leading turnaround times (7-14 days) and exceptional analytical sensitivity, IMBDx's genomic platforms empower oncologists and researchers to deliver truly personalized cancer care, improving outcomes through non-invasive precision diagnostics.

Together, Simrithi Bathija and Pritam Lodh stand as visionary leaders, bridging the gap between national wellness aspirations and scientific accessibility. EarlySure Diagnostics is poised to be a force for change, proving that a crown shines brightest when it reflects responsibility and inspires industry-wide transformation.

