New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Europe is facing a transformative shift in its workforce due to the influence of technology, leading to changes in productivity, economic growth, and equity.

A comprehensive report by the World Bank explores the implications of these changes and offers policy recommendations for a more inclusive future.

The ever-evolving landscape of technology is altering the workforce across Europe, offering a powerful engine for both productivity and economic growth while also influencing equity within the labour market.

A newly released report delves into these shifts, seeking to understand the implications of technology's role in shaping Europe's labour landscape.

It goes on to present options and potential solutions for policymakers to navigate a future where the benefits of technology reach every stratum of European society.

The report delves deep into the intricate relationship between technology, economic growth, and equity.

Examining the impact of technological progress on firm-level productivity, market concentration, and outcomes for workers with varying levels of education, provides valuable insights into the influence of technology on labour markets within the European Union.

Over the past four decades, the reduction of middle-class jobs in European countries has significantly contributed to increased income inequality and political polarization.

In response, European policymakers are actively seeking strategies to ensure that new technologies do not exacerbate these trends.

The core questions being explored revolve around how to effectively promote technology adoption among small businesses while preventing market concentration.

Additionally, the report investigates the necessary reforms to ensure that education equips students and ongoing learners with the skills needed for a dynamic, technology-driven job market characterized by continuous change.

The first challenge is the increasing market concentration, where a select few "superstar" firms monopolize the benefits of technological progress.

The second challenge is the exacerbation of income disparities between highly-educated and less-educated workers.

Effective public policies to address these challenges will play a pivotal role in shaping the future relationship between technological progress, economic growth, and income distribution in Europe.

Key findings from the report emphasize that innovation and technological advances have indeed improved productivity across Europe, but they have simultaneously led to a rise in income inequality.

These advances promote market concentration, which decreases the share of total national income allocated to labour.

The report further highlights the disparity between individuals with university degrees, who benefit more from technology adoption in labour markets, and less-educated workers, who are more vulnerable to displacement.

The findings draw attention to the fact that smaller firms in the EU are slow to adopt new technologies compared to their larger counterparts, both in Europe and the United States.

However, larger, more productive firms and those with better management are more inclined to adopt new technologies.

Technology's influence is vividly demonstrated in Italy, where firms that integrated technology experienced an increase in non-routine cognitive tasks and reduced routine manual tasks.

These changes are accompanied by a notable increase in productivity and expansion of total sales, further cementing the connection between technology and market concentration.

The report underscores the challenges faced by graduates with upper-secondary vocational education and training (VET).

While these graduates initially find employment more readily, they tend to experience a flattening of wage-income profiles compared to their peers with a general secondary education degree.

EU member states can enhance technology adoption among small businesses through managerial training, regulatory simplification, improved access to finance, and human capital development, with a focus on lagging regions.

Modify tax policies to reduce incentives for capital and investment, thereby encouraging investment in labour-intensive industries and the creation of high-quality jobs.

Additionally, EU institutions should invest in research and innovation to integrate labour into production processes.

As technology advances, job turnover is expected to increase, and job tenure will become shorter.

European education systems should provide graduates with foundational skills that can be applied across various career paths.

This will enable future workers to continuously learn and adapt to changing labour market demands, fostering a future where innovation is inclusive, and all share in the benefits of technological progress.

This is a comprehensive effort to understand the intricate relationship between technology, economic growth, and equity, offering a valuable guide for policymakers as they navigate a future shaped by technology's profound influence on the workforce and society. (ANI)

