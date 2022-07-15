Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Youth is the building block of the future and power of any nation. India is one of the fastest growing economies looking to become a global economic power due to Gen X and millennials being geared toward Information Technology and Biotechnology skills. MedEduPro, a Unit of IMC Digital Health, believes that the next wave will be in Digital Health, estimated to be over 300 billion dollar market by the end of 2022. To tap this vast potential, Gen-Z should be highly skilled, especially in their writing.

The ability to write effectively is an essential base skill required for students studying for graduation, post-graduation, performing research, and landing any successful career. MedEduPro announces Talent Hunt 22, which aims to recognize and sponsor participants who possess effective medical communication and writing skills and prepare them to be a part of the evergreen healthcare communication industry. Registration is open till August 15, 2022; the colleges and interested students may visit www.mededupro.com / www.mededupro.com and participate in MedEduPro Talent 2022.

Today on World Youth Skills Day, MedEduPro is inviting student participants to present their personal opinions on the "Need for interprofessional training in Healthcare" and "Health Literacy" in 500-1000 words. Only plagiarism-free submissions will be evaluated, and the selected participants will be invited for the final round of the Talent Hunt-22 with mentorship.

"We aim to select 25 participants from across the globe, award MedEduPro's standard certification in Medical Writing & Healthcare Communication, and make them industry-ready," said G. Vishwanand, Co-Founder of MedEduPro.

MedEduPro is launching three other skill-based training programs:

- Strategic Marketing for Healthcare Start-up and SMEs

- Patient Experience Management

- Digital Health Communications.

"The Academia and Industry are two different worlds with different purposes and ideologies. And as a result, the Industry often complains that Academia doesn't churn out industry-ready human resources with the necessary skill and talent required for a job, leading to poor hiring standards to ensure a fully staffed fleet. Rather than doing this, Academia and Industry should partner to facilitate curriculum alignment with industry requirements. This partnership should facilitate an emphasis on skill-based education and workplace exposure through internships, live projects, and corporate interactions. The Academia would also need the necessary upskilling of the faculty to keep up with the industry demand," he added.

MedEduPro is a conglomerate team with a constellation of skills with over 1 million man-hours of experience in designing, developing, and delivering custom e-learning programs for healthcare professionals worldwide. Our diverse team has an attractive rainbow of skillsets ranging from e-learning, technology, subject matter experts, medical writers, instructional designers, and UI & UX professionals. The company partners with international publishing houses, universities, businesses delivering healthcare, and medical societies to effectively build e-learning custom courseware that includes online and/or phygital training.

MedEduPro's Academy is an e-learning platform offering medical, nursing, pharmaceutical, allied-health sciences, life sciences and health informatics training programs for students and professionals worldwide.

