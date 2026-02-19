PNN

New Delhi [India], February 19: Travel News Services and TNSI Retail are expanding across India with a focused retail strategy. The companies operate stores in airports, universities, and metro stations. Their aim is steady growth with profit control. The plan is simple, each store must perform well, not just open fast. Travel retail in India started growing strongly after airport modernisation that happened in the early 2000s. Today it is one of the fastest developing retail sectors because travel numbers increase every year and passengers prefer quick shopping options.

Managing Director Atul Jain is leading expansion with structured planning. In January 2026, eight new outlets opened in busy travel zones and the locations included airports in Vadodara, Udaipur, Kochi and Chennai, campuses in Sonipat and Sohna and stations of Delhi Metro. Each store opening followed site research, customer study, and cost planning. This method helps reduce losses and improves long term stability.

Globiq is designed for passengers who want quick purchases. The format focuses on daily travel needs like snacks, magazines, and small essentials. This idea comes from global convenience store models first seen in Europe and Japan travel hubs. The concept works well because airport travellers usually have limited time. Fast billing and easy product display help customers finish shopping quickly. The format proves that speed based retail works best in travel spaces where time matters more than variety.

Teddy N Tales targets family travellers and gift buyers. The store offers toys, souvenirs, and playful items. These items appeal to children. Travel retail studies show families often buy gifts during trips. This format uses bright displays and simple layouts so buyers can choose quickly. The idea follows a global trend where airports include family friendly retail zones. By focusing on emotional buying behaviour, this concept turns waiting time into shopping time for passengers.

Authentic India showcases traditional crafts. Known for heritage souvenirs, India has a long history of handicrafts with this history of the country dating back thousands of years. Tourists often look for items that represent local culture. This format meets that demand with curated products inspired by Indian art styles. The company operates more than 150 stores including over 50 owned outlets and 100 partner locations. Its target is crossing 100 self owned stores by 2027. The expansion plan shows how focused formats can build a strong travel retail network.

