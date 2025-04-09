PRNewswire

Las Vegas [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 9: Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company, announced today that it has been named the 2025 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Partner of the Year for CPG. This achievement underscores Tredence's impact in the Google Cloud ecosystem, driving data modernization, GenAI operationalization, and helping consumer goods leaders unlock the power of their data.

Tredence is the trusted AI partner driving the data strategies for 8 of the top 10 global retailers and CPGs, helping them solve their toughest data science and data engineering challenges. Trusted by the world's leading retailers and CPGs, Tredence's data model, data science and GenAI capabilities are powering over $2 trillion in annual retail and CPG sales for Tredence customers.

The 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards are a recognition of Tredence's collaboration with Google Cloud in accelerating CPG transformation with GenAI and Agentic AI solutions. These solutions leverage cutting-edge GenAI to help retailers & CPGs make actionable recommendations accessible to everyone, empowering data-driven decisions across the organization.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Tredence as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

"This recognition from Google Cloud reaffirms our commitment to transforming the consumer goods industry with AI-driven innovation," said Morgan Seybert, President and Chief Business Officer. "Tredence along with Google Cloud, is enabling CPG leaders to modernize their data foundations, enhance governance, and unlock new use cases at scale through our industry-first unified data model and 150+ AI/ML accelerators. By leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, Looker, and Google's Gemini models, we help brands elevate data quality, operationalize AI, and drive meaningful business outcomes--ensuring they stay ahead of the curve."

Tredence recently launched its Transformative Retail and CPG GenAI Suite of Accelerators at NRF 2025. By integrating Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure with its advanced AI capabilities, Tredence empowers CPG companies to optimize supply chains, enhance omnichannel strategies and maximize revenue growth opportunities.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 3,000+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

