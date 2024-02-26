NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], February 26: Trident Group, a prominent player in the textile industry, has participated as Silver Sponsors at Bharat Tex 2024. This mega textile event, held from February 26th to 29th at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, was organized by 11 Textile EPCs and supported by the Ministry of Textiles. The original idea behind this event is to honor and promote India's rich textile heritage on a global scale.

Also Read | TVS HLX 150F Launched in International Market; Know Specifications and Features of New Motorcycle From TVS Motors.

Padam Shri Dr Rajinder Gupta, Chairman of Trident Group, commented, "It takes passion to transform the world's largest into the world's finest and this event embodies the same spirit." We would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Piyush Goyal ji, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, for their visionary leadership in creating this unparalleled opportunity.

Trident Group is truly honored to be a part of Bharat Tex 2024, a world-class event that signifies immense growth and opportunity in our textile industry. This esteemed platform not only celebrates the rich heritage of Indian textiles but also exemplifies the sector's transformative journey towards a sustainable future. Through collaboration with industry stakeholders who share our vision of global leadership and commitment to excellence, we aim to propel the textile industry towards unprecedented heights of success.

Also Read | Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's Daughter Maryam Nawaz Becomes First Woman Chief Minister of Punjab Province.

Trident Group at Bharat Tex 2024 showcase various themes like Atulaya Bharat, Wellness and Spa, Designers' Desk, Digital Bharat and Sustainability which shows a fusion of tradition and eco-consciousness, aligning seamlessly with the event's overarching theme. It has also collaborated with Shivan & Narresh (luxury brand's world of the finest art prints) for its new collection launch.

Throughout the event, attendees benefit from a diverse array of knowledge sessions, panel discussions, and masterclasses featuring prominent speakers and industry pioneers. Bharat Tex 2024 emerges as a pivotal convergence point for industry stakeholders and textile enthusiasts, fostering collaboration and innovation in the textile sector.

With over 3000 exhibitors and more than 40,000 visitors from over 40 countries, Bharat Tex 2024 provided invaluable insights into the entire textile industry value chain. Trident Group's exhibition spotlighted its eco-friendly collection and sustainable manufacturing practices, highlighting its dedication to environmental responsibility.

Trident Group extends its appreciation to all esteemed visitors, partners, and stakeholders for their support, reaffirming its commitment to shaping a sustainable future for the textile industry.

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 2+ billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textile in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands, the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper and Chemicals with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

For more information, Log on to: www.tridentindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)