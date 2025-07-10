PRNewswire

Singapore, July 10: Trina Storage, the energy storage division of global solar leader Trinasolar, has reached a significant milestone with more than 2.4 GWh of utility-scale storage capacity under execution across the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China) as of July 2025. Spanning Australia, Japan, Southeast Asia and South Asia, these deployments represent a substantial contribution to 16 GWh of new Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity projected to be added in APAC (excluding China) in 2025, according to BloombergNEF.

As demand for grid-scale storage continues to accelerate across key APAC markets, Trina Storage has been selected to supply advanced BESS technology for several large-scale renewable energy projects. This includes 1.7 GWh of BESS for one of the region's largest storage projects to date in South Asia, and 500MWh for Australia's Limestone Coast North Energy Park. These developments reinforce Trina Storage's position as a trusted partner for utility-scale energy storage, capable of delivering complex, multi-phase utility deployments.

The projects are powered by the Elementa Series, a smart, fully integrated storage platform built with Trina's in-house lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells and designed to optimize performance from cell to grid. Manufacturing and developing its own LFP cells enables enhanced control over quality, safety, and performance. Key features include a smart thermal management system that maintains cell temperature variation within 3°C, and auxiliary power consumption as low as 1.8%. These capabilities are engineered to reduce energy losses by up to 30% compared to conventional systems, supporting higher system efficiency and potentially contributing additional usable energy annually.

With a reliable supply chain, proven technology, comprehensive performance guarantees and long-term warranties, Trina Storage ensures long-term system reliability and strong bankability. It has been listed among BloombergNEF's Tier 1 energy storage manufacturers for six consecutive quarters and continues to rank top in BloombergNEF's global storage providers and integrators bankability survey. Backed by global technical expertise with localized support, Trina Storage brings together bankable project credentials, compliance with international safety and performance standards (including IEC, UL, NFPA) as well as local standards and certifications (in countries like Australia and Japan), as well as strong regional execution capabilities. These strengths have been instrumental in boosting investor confidence and establishing Trina Storage as a preferred partner for utility-scale energy storage projects.

"Our growing presence across APAC reflects not only strong market demand but growing recognition of Trina Storage's differentiated technology, delivery capabilities, and long-term reliability," said Dr Leo Zhao, Head of Energy Storage at Trinasolar Asia Pacific. "Trina Storage is well-prepared, with a full-scope delivery framework from manufacturing to commissioning. In key markets, we have established expert local teams who understand regional policies, grid requirements, and market dynamics. With proven technical strength and reliable project delivery, Trina Storage is setting new benchmarks for the global energy storage industry."

With utility-scale projects underway across the region, Trina Storage continues to expand its footprint and support APAC's clean energy transition through safe, high-performing, and future-ready energy storage solutions

