Ditzingen [Germany]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: The high technology company TRUMPF, expands in India and opens a new production facility. The factory will be in Pune, in the state of Maharashtra in the west of India. "India is developing strong and still has growth potential. The proximity to this emerging market allows us to produce more efficiently and respond more quickly to the needs of our customers. Furthermore, the local presence gives us the opportunity to develop tailored solutions for the Indian market while leveraging global synergies. In the long term, we want to supply other markets from India and expand our supply chain", says Till Kueppers, Chief Operating Officer at TRUMPF Machine Tools, Germany. TRUMPF will invest more than four million Euro in the new production facility. The production will start within this year.

Bending and cutting machines made in India

"India's dynamic landscape and forward-looking market presents, a canvas for our company's future growth story. This investment is the first step of our long-term growth strategy. Our customers will benefit not only from high-quality products but also from increased customer proximity and adaptability", says Pradeep Patil, Managing Director of TRUMPF in India. The factory will start with TruBend series 1000 Basic Edition bending machines and shall follow with TruLaser cutting series 1000 Basic Edition by 2025. "We will leverage talent available in India and utilize the ecosystem that has high experience in machine building to deliver TRUMPF quality in India. This will increase the confidence of the customers to invest in TRUMPF machines and encourage the new entrepreneurs to start with TRUMPF machines. This unique value proposition would be a great contribution to the sheet metal industry in India and our valued customers", says Mohammed Hidayath, Director Sales of TRUMPF in India.

TRUMPF is also expanding with its support infrastructure by adding showroom in Bengaluru and it is planned to be operational within this year. This shall strengthen improve the value-added services for the customers. With a software research and development facility based in Chennai, TRUMPF is further able to offer comprehensive solutions to the customers.

TRUMPF is a high-tech company offering manufacturing solutions in the fields of machine tools and laser technology. The Company drives digital connectivity in the manufacturing through consulting, platform products and software. TRUMPF is one of the technology and market leader in highly versatile machine tools for sheet metal processing and in the field of industrial lasers.

In 2022/23, the company employed some 18,400 people and generated sales of about 5.4 billion euros. With over 80 companies, the TRUMPF Group is represented in nearly every European country as well as in North America, South America and Asia. The company has production facilities in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, the United States, Mexico and China.

TRUMPF (India) Pvt. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of TRUMPF SE + Co. KG. It was established in year 2006 in India and has its head office and showroom at Pune. With its closer to customer approach, it has expanded its footprint by establishing regional offices cum training centers and spare parts warehouse at Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. TRUMPF India offers its assistance to the customers throughout the business cycle, starting from providing consulting in technology upgradation, followed by solution implementation to after-sales service support. It has a team of more than 135 customer-centric people serving the India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal markets.

