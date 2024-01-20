Ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day on January 26, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a ‘Flag Code’ to states and Union Territories (UTs). “Ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event”, the circular issued by MHA read. “Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag”, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday, January 19, 2024. CM Siddaramaiah was also present at the occasion. PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu today. At Solapur in Maharashtra this morning, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 8 projects of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) worth Rs 2000 crore.

Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has declared that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will form an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led by Jayant Chaudhary, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The RLD is expected to contest for seven or eight seats, primarily in western Uttar Pradesh, according to reports. Following a meeting between Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, the development has occurred. In conversation with the media on Wednesday, January 17, Akhilesh Yadav stated that the opposition parties' unity under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will aid in gaining a larger proportion of the vote.

Many states have declared January 22 to be a public holiday or half-day in honour of the forthcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. After Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, and others, the state of Maharashtra has also reportedly announced a public holiday on January 22. All schools, colleges, and government offices will remain shut in the state on January 22. This comes after BJP leader and cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently demanded a public holiday in the state on the occasion in order to honour the significant Hindu event.

A video purporting to show an Israeli military attack on the Al-Israa University in southern Gaza is making the rounds on social media as the conflict between Israel and the terrorist Hamas organisation continues. The video, which looks to have been captured by drones or maybe from the top of a large building, begins with pan-right views of the building, which appears to have been abandoned along with many other facilities during the continuing conflict. It remains unclear if the attack was carried out by the Israeli forces and the kind of casualties caused by the explosion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).