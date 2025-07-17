Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday told Tech Mahindra shareholders that the company has adopted AI not merely as a tool, but as a powerful force, emphasising the importance of artificial intelligence for growth.

Referring to geopolitics and supply chain shifts and uncertainties during his Annual General Meeting speech for Tech Mahindra, the Chairman exhorted that trust is the company's currency and understanding of AI as its edge.

"In this new world of uncertainty, trust is your company's currency, and a deep understanding of AI is its edge," the industry veteran told the shareholders at the AGM.

"Trust has been part of your company's DNA since its inception as a JV with British Telecom. It is trust that enabled your company to make a success of its counterintuitive decision to acquire Satyam Computers," he continued.

He was optimistic that trustworthiness will see Tech Mahindra through the "current shifting sands". He also recalled that it was trust which has enabled the company to nurture and continue decades-long partnerships with clients.

"Your company also has an edge in the area of AI, which is reshaping businesses and society. At TechM we have adopted AI not merely as a tool but as a powerful force," he told the shareholders.

He likened AI to a child prodigy with access to the world's knowledge.

"I like to think of AI as a brilliant child prodigy born in a library, with access to the entire world's knowledge and an extraordinary capacity to collate and apply it. But like all prodigies, it needs to be nurtured and guided to achieve its full potential for good," he described.

"Your company", referring to Tech Mahindra, the industry leader, said, "recognises its responsibility to apply AI to serve the best interests of our clients and the greater good of society. With its deep expertise and focus on tangible results, TechM is helping its clients harness the full potential of AI."

Furthermore, he also shared some aspects of the company's progress in the past year, which, according to him, makes them "cautiously optimistic" about the future.

"Your company has made steady progress against the FY 27 plan. Its promise of 'Scale at Speed' is resonating strongly with clients worldwide and is proving to be a solid foundation to build on. This is reflected in a recent third-party NPS survey, where your company is now in the top industry quartile. The CXO NPS has also significantly improved over the last year, and employee satisfaction is at the highest level since the pandemic," he expanded.

A lot of this improvement can be attributed to the successful implementation of Tech Mahindra's strategy of "AI Delivered Right", he asserted. There has been an expansion of expertise at the leadership level for capabilities like Consulting Services, GCC Practice, Customer Experiences, and more.

In conclusion, Anand Mahindra said the groundwork has been laid for Tech Mahindra's transformation, and it is ready to Rise - with confidence, clarity and cohesion. (ANI)

