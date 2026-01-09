New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced its December 2025 revenue report on Friday, showing a significant year-on-year increase despite a slight monthly decline. The company reported consolidated revenue of approximately NT$335.00 billion (approx. USD 10.59 billion) for the month of December 2025. This figure represents a 20.4 per cent increase compared to December 2024, although it reflects a 2.5 per cent decrease from the revenue recorded in November 2025.

According to a TSMC press release, the semiconductor giant's cumulative performance for the full year 2025 reached record levels. Total revenue for the period from January through December 2025 amounted to NT$3,809.05 billion (approx. USD 120.8 billion), an increase of 31.6 per cent from the previous year.

The release shows that the net revenue for November 2025 stood at NT$343,614 million (approx. USD 10.88 billion). While the month-on-month (MoM) trajectory showed a small dip, the year-on-year (YoY) comparison highlights the company's expanded scale over the previous twelve months, rising from the NT$278,163 million (approx. USD 8.8 billion) reported in December 2024.

The consolidated results encompass the company's broad operations in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. TSMC's final data for the 2025 calendar year sets a new baseline for the company as it enters the 2026 fiscal period. (ANI)

