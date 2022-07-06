Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): TTC, a leading software assurance provider, is pleased to announce its expansion with the opening of a new office location in Pune, India. TTC currently has primary office locations in the USA, New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates.

The new office will be led by Philip Samuel, who has been appointed CEO of TTC India. Philip is an experienced technology management professional with experience in setting up and incubating operations within India. Philip comes with more than 20 years of experience in a variety of different roles, with his most recent role being Regional Managing Director - APAC at Sandhata Technologies.

"We're beyond excited to introduce TTC's presence into India," said Grant Borrie, Founder and Director of Technology at TTC. "It's a clear marker of our organisation's growth and ability to successfully provide our testing services across numerous geographies. Having Philip step into this position will surely bring the growth we're hoping to see as he has the drive, skill, and vision needed to succeed in this role."

"TTC's India journey is the next logical step after our successful expansion into the UK & Middle East. With our vast experience and knowledge, TTC India will bring together the best and brightest within the software testing industry to continue helping our clients achieve new levels of success," said Philip.

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organizations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward eighteen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas and Europe and strong partnerships with some of the world's largest organisations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/.

