Bollywood's eccentric dresser, Ranveer Singh, celebrates his birthday on July 6. The Bajirao Mastani actor whose questionable styling is often a topic of discussion is, however, unapologetic about it. Ranveer dresses to express and never to impress and this quality works in his favour, always. From picking a skirt for his movie promotions to bright coloured outfits that look sensation, Mr Singh has an eye for such eccentricities and we are always and forever all hearts for it. Kapil Dev Copies Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh's Fashion Sense in Latest CRED Ad (Watch Video).

While Ranveer has often been criticised for the way he dresses, he has somehow managed to turn the same criticism in his favour over the years. With an aura as flamboyant as his, Ranveer manages to quirk up his style a notch higher each time. Right from his movie's promotional events to red carpet soirees, Singh and his army of stylists manage to put together some over-the-top looks that serve as a delicacy for our eyes. It's a no-brainer that his personal sense of styling is tricky but if that manages to make him shine or become a show-stealer, who are we to complain? ‘Rocky’ Ranveer Singh And ‘Rani’ Alia Bhatt Set The Stage On Fire With Their Power-Packed Performances At A Wedding In Delhi (Watch Videos).

To elaborate more on his quirky outings, let's delve into his whacky wardrobe, one outfit at a time.

Only He Can Make a Skirt Look Sexy on a Man!

Life's Always a Holiday for Him

Our Very Own Version of Elvis Presley!

Keeping it Formal but Funky

Someone Please Give This Man an Award for Looking So Dapper

'Pataakha' Literally!

Prints-on-Prints Done Right!

Coming to his professional life, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and later in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Post this, he also has the remake of Anniyan with Shankar.

