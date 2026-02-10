VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: STIHL India proudly marks 20 years of dedicated presence and performance-led growth in the country. Over the past two decades, STIHL India has established itself as a trusted partner in agriculture, horticulture, landscaping, forestry, and home care, delivering reliable equipment to professionals and farmers who work tirelessly in challenging conditions.

Also Read | Rabies Death in Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies in Datia Despite Receiving Multiple Doses of Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

STIHL began its India operations in 2005 with the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, Andreas STIHL Pvt. Ltd., initially operating from its premises in Wagholi, Pune. As the business expanded and market presence strengthened, the company invested in a larger, future-ready infrastructure to support its growth. The foundation stone for a state-of-the-art sales headquarters and distribution center was laid in April 2019 at Chakan Industrial Park, MIDC Phase-III, Pune, and the facility became operational in October 2020.

Since entering the Indian market, STIHL India has stayed true to the brand's global legacy, founded in 1926, with an unwavering focus on engineering excellence, and equipment that make tough jobs easier. In India, this commitment has translated into a deep understanding of local realities, diverse terrains, and the specific demands of users here. The result is a thoughtfully curated product portfolio tailored precisely to Indian work environments, going far beyond standard adaptations to truly meet on-the-ground needs.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Details.

The steady growth has been shaped by a clear understanding of the Indian market and a focus on long-term relevance rather than short-term visibility. Reflecting on this journey, Mr. Parind Prabhudesai, Managing Director, STIHL India, said, "STIHL equipment doesn't just meet expectations, it exceeds them in the real world, day after day. We proudly serve farmers and professionals who rely on equipment built for uptime, durability, and reliable support.

Equally important to this journey are the people who drive the organisation forward. Highlighting this aspect, Ms. Bhagyashri Inamdar, Head HR, shared, "What truly drives STIHL India are its people. The pride they take in their work, the ownership they show every day, and the way they grow along with the organisation is what keeps us moving forward."

Sustaining this scale of operations also requires immense financial discipline and long-term planning. On this front, Mr. Dilip Rathi, Chief Financial Officer, added, "STIHL India's strong growth comes from our balanced and foresight heavy decisions. We have focused on building a business that is stable, disciplined, and prepared for the long term."

Over the last two decades, STIHL has steadily expanded its reach to ensure customers have access to equipment, service, and support where the work happens. This growing network strengthens uptime, reduces downtime, and keeps productivity on track throughout the life of the machine. Behind this reach is a robust logistics backbone that keeps operations moving smoothly. Speaking on this, Mr. Sanjay Khairnar, Director of Operations, said, "Product availability matters as much as performance. Our effort has been to ensure STIHL equipment and genuine spare parts & accessories are available at the nearest dealer to be available to customers when required, so work never has to stop."

Ensuring these solutions reach customers effectively requires strong execution on the ground. Emphasising this aspect, Mr. Raghavendra P M, Sales Director, noted, "Our relationships don't end with a sale. We work closely with our strong network of authorised dealers and customers to ensure they have the right product, the right guidance, and ongoing support."

The consistency in engineering and performance has been central to building trust over the years. Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Shobhit Bahel, Marketing Director, shared,

"In India, a brand earns its place by being relevant on the ground. Our focus has always been on understanding how people actually work, and making sure our equipment supports them every day."

Supporting this people-led journey over the past two decades has also meant building everyday systems and ways of working that quietly keep the organisation connected, aligned, and moving forward. Reflecting on the 20-year milestone, Ms. Hetal Raval, Sr. Manager - EA & HR, said,

"Our work -- from educating rural children to providing facilities to empower the younger generations - has always been about creating shared brand value and building a stronger tomorrow alongside the communities we serve. This 20-year milestone provides a solid platform from which we can reach new levels of impact and positive change"

As STIHL marks 100 years globally and 20 years in India, the dual milestone creates a powerful momentum. This legacy is not merely a reflection of the journey so far, but a strong foundation for the innovation, progress, and future-focused solutions that will shape the year ahead and reinforce STIHL's long-term commitment to India.

For more details, visit www.stihl.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)