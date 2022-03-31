New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): A major Made-in-India online dance learning platform that offers creative solutions to improve people's lives through dance, Ucanji has achieved one million users from India and around the world. It has come in less than a year after the dance learning platform was made available to the general public. Since then, the site has grown to over a million subscribers.

Launched in March 2021, this distinctive browser-based platform aims at the holistic development of people by making skill learning accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for "anyone, anywhere, & anytime".

Ucanji has grown threefold at a breakneck speed, with over one million users hailing from 34 countries and 243 Indian cities. More than 50 partners have created over 1000 dance videos ranging from 17 different dance styles across the globe on this world's leading skill learning platform.

Divanshi Gupta, Founder of Ucanji, commented, "I want to express utmost gratitude for this overwhelming response. Crossing one million is something I never imagined achieving within a year. We, at the organization, are tremendously delighted to have reached this incredible one million milestone, which we could not have accomplished without the help of our learners and partners. Thanks to all our Ucanji participants who strive to achieve their goals, as well as our partners who helped us design captivating courses that drew millions of dance enthusiasts. We are collectively reinventing learning skills by making them affordable and accessible to "Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime."

Since the platform's inception, it has attracted users from tier II, III, and beyond because of its affordable and accessible model. Ucanji has introduced mirror screen and see-yourself features in its web-based platform to make online skill learning more feasible. The mirror screen function enables students to mimic the choreographer's motions, steps, and movements. Another feature is see-yourself, which allows students to view themselves while they dance.

Ucanji has taken a new initiative for its learners. The skill learning platform has also started uploading trending dance choreographies to keep them ahead of any competition.

Ucanji is ready for the future after surpassing one million users. The made-in-India skill learning platform intends to integrate an AI-based skill learning journey. The objective is to provide opportunities for dance learners to engage in real-time interaction and customized learning, allowing the student to follow their heart's desire, at their own pace, in their own time.

