New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/PNN): Towards unlocking the potential of India's youth, Udhyam Learning Foundation (Udhyam) is organizing 'Prayaas - Young Minds, New Possibilities', an invite-only conference on Jan 31 in New Delhi. Prayaas aims to stimulate a cohesive understanding of the current issues that can be collectively solved, through strategic and action-oriented steps. The event is supported by - YuWaah and Amazon.

Change-makers from over 100 of India's top organisations in this sector who share a deep commitment to India's youth have already confirmed their presence at Prayaas - including Antarang Foundation, Avanti Fellows, Educate Girls, Harappa, J-PAL, Kaivalya, Labournet, Lend A Hand India, Magic Bus, Quest Alliance, Sattva, Shikshantar, Tech Mahindra Foundation and The Nudge Institute to name a few.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Deserted by Husband, Wife Kills Self, Toddler by Consuming Formic Acid in Khowai.

"India's human capital is crucial for the country's growth and development, and our youth are key to unlocking this potential. In 2020, India's youth population between the ages of 15-24 was 250 million, and every year over one million Indians turn 18. This growing youth power is however challenged with a scarcity of opportunities and pathways for their future.

While many innovative and impactful initiatives are happening to change this situation, we now need to accelerate change at scale: impacting 20-30 per cent of India's youth, while the demographic dividend is with us" said Mekin Maheshwari, Founder, Udhyam Learning Foundation.

Also Read | Happy Republic Day 2023 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes: Send Tiranga HD Wallpapers, Tricolour Messages, Vande Mataram Images, Jai Hind Photos & Patriotic Sayings To Celebrate January 26.

"The goal for Udhyam is to build a thriving and supportive ecosystem, where every individual feels empowered to define their own path. At Prayaas, the effort is to unite like-minded people who are deeply concerned about the lack of chances and pathways for India's youth to realise their potential. At this event as well as thereafter, we will come together and reinterpret the issues relating to education, skilling and employment. Collectively we will endeavour to create opportunities for our young people and enable them towards a better future." he added.

If you would like to join us for this important conversation, you can use this link to RSVP and get an invite: https://bit.ly/RSVPPrayaas

For more information, kindly visit the website www.prayaas.udhyam.org

Our vision is to "Co-create a caring world, where people fearlessly pursue their potential." We believe that entrepreneurship is a powerful way to channelize an individual's potential. Entrepreneurship enables agency and allows an individual to work on their strengths while creating value for the world.

Our programs:

- Udhyam Shiksha works on developing entrepreneurial mindsets among the youth and enabling them to achieve their potential, having impacted ~16,00,000 learners across 10 Indian states.

- Udhyam Vyapaar focuses on nano businesses in India, and solve large problems faced by them, at scale; having already enabled upto a 27 per cent income uplift for 5000+ entrepreneurs.

The goal for Udhyam is to build a thriving and supportive ecosystem, where every individual feels empowered to define their own path.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)