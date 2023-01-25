Agartala, January 25: A shocking incident has come to the fore where a 28-year-old woman killed herself after feeding formic acid to her one-and-a-half-year-old son in the Champamura area of Hadrai ADC village under the jurisdiction of the Teliamura police station under Khowai district of Tripura.

According to a report published by the Times of India, both of them died on spot. Primary investigation has revealed that the deceased woman and her husband were going through a rough patch in their relationship. The husband had deserted her and she was finding it difficult to manage one square meal. The report suggested that the woman was under severe financial strain over the past few months. Telangana Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Pushing Her Two Children Into Godavari River.

As per the reports, the woman was identified as Fulrani Jamatia. The police said that the woman first fed the acid to her son, Ayush, and then consumed it herself outside their hut. The bodies were sent for an autopsy. The post-mortem report said that the deaths were caused due to acid consumption. The Tripura police have filed a case in connection with the matter and further investigation is underway. UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Former Boyfriend Sends Private Pictures to Her Fiance in Shahjahanpur, Accused Arrested.

In a similar incident, a 27-year-old woman killed her two children by throwing them into the Godavari River before jumping to death in Telangana. The woman's husband had passed away three years ago and she used to work at a shopping mall to make ends meet.

