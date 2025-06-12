BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (Ujjivan SFB) today announced the launch of Ujjivan Rewardz, a multi-tier system designed to reward the customers on their various digital transactions. With this program, Ujjivan SFB aims to further deepen customer engagement and experience by offering attractive and personalized benefits. Ujjivan SFB has partnered with AdvantageClub.ai, an entity known for their innovative approach to delivering the loyalty solutions to Ujjivan SFB customers.

The Ujjivan Rewardz program, brings to its customers, a fulfilling experience by enabling them to earn points on a wide range of activities such as account opening, recurring deposits, bill payments, registrations on digital platforms, and digital transactions like POS, e-commerce, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS.

Customers can redeem these points for exciting vouchers across lifestyle, shopping, travel, and entertainment categories. The points earned will be valid for two years, allowing customers ample of time to accumulate and redeem them for meaningful rewards. By incorporating features like a lower minimum spend threshold for reward eligibility and offering reward points on UPI transactions, Ujjivan Rewardz is tailored to fit the banking needs and behaviors of its customers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hitendra Jha, Head Retail Liabilities, TASC & TPP said:"Ujjivan Rewardz is a significant step forward in our journey to deliver superior value and experience to our customers. The program helps build a stronger emotional connection between the customer and our brand, by recognizing and appreciating their support. Via this program, we aim to further accelerate our efforts in driving digital and financial inclusion within the bank by gathering valuable insights from our customer preferences".

Ujjivan Rewardz stands out as a transparent and customer-first program in the industry. This initiative reinforces Ujjivan SFB's strategic focus on building a robust CASA base and nurturing long-term customer loyalty through impactful and personalized engagement.

