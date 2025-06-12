Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan skipped his appearance as brand ambassador at the launch of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) 2025, minutes before the event was about to begin on June 12 in Mumbai. The actor took the decision in solidarity with the nation after the Air India Flight AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The plane had had 242 people on board, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members, all of whom were tragically killed. The Air India flight was on the way to London, United Kingdom from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India, when it crashed right after take-off. The Air India flight AI 171 hit a hostel building at the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, which led to the death of five medical students, leaving several others injured. As the seriousness of the incident came to light, the organisers of ISRL 2025 announced at Hotel Taj Lands End that their launch event will be held at a later date. "ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand by the nation," said the organisers, informing the guests that the decision to cancel the event was held jointly with Salman Khan. Air India AI171 Crashes Into BJ Medical College Hostel | Ahmedabad Plane Crash New Photos Emerge: Air India Flight AI171 Crashes Into BJ Medical College Hostel, Horrific Visuals Surface.

Statement by ISRL Founders on Ahmedabad Plane Crash - Watch Video:

Statement by ISRL Founders on Event Cancellation

It was announced in March 2025 that Salman Khan will be the brand ambassador for the Indian Supercross Racing League. The racing event's launch was being looked forward to by sports enthusiasts. However, as a show of support to the country, Salman Khan and Supercross India Pvt. Ltd. cancelled the event and informed the media at the event, where LatestLY was present. Air India Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over London-Bound Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad, Calls It ‘Heartbreaking Beyond Words’.

Eeshan Lokhande and Veer Patel, Co-Founders, ISRL, said at the event: “As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. ISRL and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the nation, united in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date.”

Bollywood Celebs Express Grief After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Salman Khan is yet to release an individual statement on the Ahmedabad plane crash incident. Actor Shah Rukh Khan posted on X after the air accident, saying, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected." Air India Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan ‘Heartbroken’ As He Reacts to Tragic Ahmedabad Incident, Sends Prayers to Affected Families (View Post).

Actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sanya Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Pulkit Samrat, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and several others also expressed grief after the tragic plane crash.

