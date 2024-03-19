BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 19: With Effect From March 7, 2024, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has made adjustments to the ROI in the three key buckets for Regular Customers, NRO and NRE. Platina FD would get an additional interest rate of 0.20% and are applicable for deposits above Rs. 1 crore to below Rs. 2 Crores only. Ujjivan SFB allows monthly, quarterly and at maturity interest pay-out options. The Tax Saver Fixed Deposits comes with five years lock-in period. The latest round of rate increases on FDs place Ujjivan SFB among the banks offering the highest Interest Rates on Term Deposits.

Ittira Davis, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ujjivan SFB, commented, "We are pleased to announce the revision in fixed deposit interest rates for our customers seeking a higher interest rate for the short-term tenure. Our primary objective is to create a stronger deposit base that aligns with our overall strategy reinforcing our position as the leading retail mass market bank."

