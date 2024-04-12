SRV Media

London [UK], April 12: UK Investors Summit Announced 120 million £ project under 193 Countries Consortium Entrepreneur Ecosystem in 30 Business Sectors for 2024-2025 FY by Group Chairman & Program Director Aashin U S, London. 193 Countries Consortium the investor relations and entrepreneur ecosystem, organisers of UK Investors Summit will raise 120 million £ in the 2024-2025 FY for the businesses in 30 industrial sectors. Business operations and centres will be in major locations in and around London.

The business categories chosen are Fried Chicken Restaurants, Supermarkets, Second Hand Car Dealer Showrooms, Fresh Fish Shop, Real Estate (Rent to Rent), Education, Tours and Travels, Solicitors and Accounting Services, Digital Branding - IT Firm, Rent a Car, Agricultural Farms, Finance Company - insurance & Mortgage Services, Cloud Kitchen, Mobile Phones & Accessories Shop, Beauty Salons & Barber Shops, Distributorship Chain with Import & Export Licence, Public Relations & Influencers Management, Videography & Photography, Catering & Event Management, Food Trucks, Advertisement Agency, BPO & Call Centres. The businesses want to expand their network to UK can join this venture on the relevant categories through 193 Countries Consortium's Franchisor Membership. The businesses must be having a 5-year profit and loss accounts balance sheets and successful business model which can be reproduced via franchising or distributorship.

Each category of business will have 100 shares of 40000£ and the model will be established via a franchise network across the 317 geological groups in the UK.

Individuals who want to find the possibilities to start their business in their own capacity in the UK, can visit the UK investors Summit via visit UK on business program for up to 6 months to attend interviews, meetings, conferences and seminars, UK Investors summit invitation will be suitable to get this opportunity, and you can negotiate and sign deals and contracts as well as attend trade fairs to promote your business (you cannot sell things). This is also facilitated through Individual Membership Platforms of 193 Countries Consortium, and they can find the potential business to establish in the UK and do the further procedures.

For the smooth functioning of the activities and accessibility to the process information 193 countries consortium formed, local chapters in the 317 locations in the United Kingdom. Aspirant Entrepreneurs, and Graduates can join as volunteers from their respective locations so that they can utilise the potential opportunities to network and grow.

The first phase of the Project will be for the entrepreneurs and projects from Kerala, said Aashin US, who is a Keralite, with 12 years of experience in handling entrepreneur engagement platforms such as local investors summit, in Kerala. Simultaneously projects from other Indian cities also will be considered as well as previous year UK Investors Summit hosted entrepreneurs from more than 30 Countries.

The current business opportunities open for expansion are the second had car showroom dealership, Real Estate, Export Import & Distributorship chains, Education and Restaurant Chains.

All these projects will be run by the respective company managing directors with minimum 10 years' experience in the respective business profiles. There are opportunities for Business consultants to engage with the entrepreneurs and investors in the announced project. Consultant can suggest the companies that can be established in the UK through their activities.

Consultants and Volunteers are invited from the following council locations in the UK: -Metropolitan districts (36), London boroughs (32) plus the City of London, Unitary authorities (62) plus the Isles of Scilly, County councils (21) and District councils (164).

Aashin U S, Chairman of 193 Countries Consortium is a Serial Entrepreneur Seed Fund Investor, Mentor and Philanthropist with 16+ years of experience. Currently mentoring the team of Franchise Development for the known brands like McD, Chicking etc as well as Asian Supermarket Chain Rayyan Supermarkets, and Indian Arabic Restaurants of Rayyan Group.

The media wing of 193 Countries Consortium lists the latest business news and articles about franchising opportunities and excellent business news is a leading media release from London, United Kingdom, which helps Indian enterprises to reach the international market and helps to develop their business to 193 UN registered countries. Investors and Brand Enterprises will have a preliminary round table at the UK Investors Summit 2024 which will be held on 19 July 2024 at the UK parliament, London.

To know more, visit - https://193countriesconsortium.com/

